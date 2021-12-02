NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios

2 of 3

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

No. 2 New England Patriots (8-4) vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)

No. 3 Tennessee Titans (8-4) vs. No. 6 Buffalo Bills (7-4)

No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) vs. No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

The Ravens have played one less game than both the Patriots and Tennessee Titans, so they control their own destiny in the battle for the No. 1 seed. However, if Baltimore is going to remain in the top spot, it will need to play better than it has in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions, yet the Ravens still pulled out a 16-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 seed is no gimme, however. They have got a challenging schedule down the stretch, with four games against AFC North rivals and matchups against the Packers and Los Angeles Rams, two of the top teams in the NFC.

While the Patriots have been surging, the Titans have been trending in the opposite direction. Tennessee got off to an 8-2 start, but it has since lost back-to-back games to the Houston Texans and New England. It hasn't helped that the Titans offense is missing star running back Derrick Henry and top two wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in first place in the AFC West, but all four teams in that division remain in the mix. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are all 6-5 and could make a strong push for the postseason.

The Chargers would be the No. 7 seed, but the Raiders and Broncos have the same record, while the Indianapolis Colts and Browns are only a half-game back at 6-6.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) also aren't far behind, but they haven't won a game since Week 9. After tying the winless Lions in Week 10, they have dropped back-to-back games to the Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh will not be in the mix for much longer if it can't get on track soon.