3 Ways the 49ers Can Compensate for Deebo Samuel's Absence

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are used to plugging running backs into their offensive system and having no drop off in production.

The same can't be said for replacing the production of Deebo Samuel, who will miss the Week 13 clash with the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner.

Samuel leads the 49ers in every receiving category, and he has been used in the rushing game more over the last few weeks.

The good news for the 49ers is they face the struggling Seahawks on Sunday, but if they do not come up with ways to make up for Samuel's high output, they could be susceptible to an upset.

The last thing San Francisco needs is an unexpected loss since it is in the thick of the NFC wild-card race. Kyle Shanahan's team moved into the No. 6 seed after Week 12's win over the Minnesota Vikings, and it has a chance to create separation between itself and the five-win teams in the NFC over the next few weeks.