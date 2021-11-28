Resetting the Playoff Picture Following Week 12 of the 2021 NFL Season

2 of 7

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Few expected the Patriots to keep up with the Bills in the AFC East this season, especially when the Pats announced they'd be rolling with rookie quarterback Mac Jones from the get-go. New England had a promising offseason, but six wins separated those teams last year, and the Bills were widely expected to contend for the Super Bowl in 2021.

That's still the case, but it's also become apparent the Bills will have their work cut out for them down the stretch because they actually trail the streaking Patriots by half a game entering the home stretch.

Never count out Bill Belichick, whose team won its sixth game in a row Sunday in blowout fashion against a strong Tennessee Titans squad.

The best part? The Bills and Patriots play each other twice in the last six weeks of the regular season, including Monday night in Western New York. The Bills might be a small favorite there because they're at home on extra rest, but they have a lot more to lose. Not only were they supposed to run away with the division this season, but the Pats still have their bye week ahead of them and they'll get to host Buffalo in Week 16.