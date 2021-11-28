Ranking the Best Pure Goal Scorers in the NHL This Season

0 of 10

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The best NHL players achieve their stardom through a variety of abilities. While natural attributes such as speed or toughness or skills such as playmaking or puck-handling are essential, it's the goal scorers who draw the most acclaim.

After all, outscoring one's opponent is the basis of the game. Those who do it better than others are the ones who become the most celebrated superstars.

The annual award for the league's leading goal scorer is named for Maurice "Rocket" Richard. He was the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season and to reach 500 career goals.

Richard was renowned as a pure goal scorer. That's a player with a hard shot, a quick release, the ability to put themselves in prime scoring positions and the creativity to score dazzling goals. NHL scoring stars of the past with those traits included father and son Bobby and Brett Hull, Pavel Bure, Teemu Selanne, Mike Gartner, and Jarome Iginla.

So where do snipers like Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak rank among this season's pure goal scorers? That's what we're going to determine by taking into consideration such factors as scoring ability, career stats and consistency of production.