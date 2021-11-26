WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from November 26

2 of 8

Credit: WWE

Kayla Braxton kicked off this week’s show in the ring and just as she was about to bring up rumors of Brock Lesnar’s suspension running out, Universal champion Roman Reigns and special counsel Paul Heyman interrupted, making their way to the squared circle.

Heyman criticized Braxton for her “rumors,” going as far as to say he was ashamed of her before dismissing her from the squared circle. Reigns said he doesn’t care about rumors because he beat Lesnar’s ass and that’s a fact. Big E is another loser. The overconfident Reigns claimed he could beat one, two, three or four because he’s The Tribal Chief.

“When my days are done around here, which could be sooner than later, the whole world will acknowledge me,” The Head of the Table concluded.

Grade

B

Analysis

Heyman browbeating Braxton may have seemed somewhat mean-spirited, but it is a great look at the psyche of the special council. Here is Heyman, sharing the ring with Reigns, feeling overly confident in his ability to get one over on Kayla after months of her exposing his links to Lesnar.

With backup, he takes on an air of authority that he otherwise does not have. He bullied Braxton and that will inevitably come back to bite him in the ass. For now, it was a nice touch to a character that has been every bit as great as Reigns’ over the last year.

Speaking of The Head of the Table, there wasn’t much to take away from his promo except one gut-punch of a line that insinuated that Reigns believes his time in WWE may be winding down. Is there something we don’t know? Was it just a throwaway line meant to generate discussion? Could Reigns be negotiating?

Whatever the case may be, it was an eyebrow-raising line, for sure.