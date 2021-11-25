NFL Thanksgiving Day Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

0 of 3

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press

Thanksgiving has arrived, which means it's time for a day filled with family, food and, of course, football. With three NFL matchups on the slate, there will be games to watch throughout the holiday. So why not also jump into daily fantasy to try to make a little extra cash before Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Because six teams are playing, there will be more players to choose from for your Thursday DFS lineup than a typical week. But that can also make things more difficult with more options to consider.

Here's a look at three players you should build your Thursday DFS lineup around. Each is from a different game so you'll have at least one to root for in all three Thanksgiving matchups.