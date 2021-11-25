NFL Thanksgiving Day Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

NFL Thanksgiving Day Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKingsNovember 25, 2021
Thanksgiving has arrived, which means it's time for a day filled with family, food and, of course, football. With three NFL matchups on the slate, there will be games to watch throughout the holiday. So why not also jump into daily fantasy to try to make a little extra cash before Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
Because six teams are playing, there will be more players to choose from for your Thursday DFS lineup than a typical week. But that can also make things more difficult with more options to consider.
Here's a look at three players you should build your Thursday DFS lineup around. Each is from a different game so you'll have at least one to root for in all three Thanksgiving matchups.
D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
The Lions may be the only winless team in the NFL at 0-9-1, but D'Andre Swift is having a remarkable season. He's emerged as a dynamic playmaker out of Detroit's backfield, as he has 555 rushing yards, 420 receiving yards and six total touchdowns in 10 games.
Swift is also on a roll of late. He's rushed for more than 100 yards twice this season, and those performances came in the past two weeks. So whether it's Jared Goff or Tim Boyle at quarterback for the Lions on Thursday, Swift is likely going to have another big workload.
Although Swift is among the more expensive DFS running backs for Thursday's action ($7,300 on DraftKings; $8,000 on FanDuel), he should produce results that will make him worth the price. The Chicago Bears are allowing the ninth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL (122.8), so Swift should pick up some big yardage on the ground.
Swift is likely to be the most impressive player in the first game on Thanksgiving slate, so it's important to put him at the center of any DFS lineup.
Cedrick Wilson, WR, Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys' receiving corps is going to be short-handed on Thursday. Amari Cooper will miss a second straight game on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while CeeDee Lamb may end up not playing because he's dealing with a concussion.
Michael Gallup will likely help fill the void, but he won't be the only wide receiver doing so. Cedrick Wilson could also have a solid showing, and considering his DFS price is so affordable ($3,500 on DraftKings; $5,600 on FanDuel), it could be worth taking a chance on him as a sleeper option for your lineup.
Wilson's fantasy value has mostly been dependent on touchdowns. He's gotten into the end zone three times (all in different games) this year, but he's only had more than 42 yards in a game once.
But Wilson has some big-play ability, and if quarterback Dak Prescott is looking to take shots downfield against a beatable Las Vegas Raiders secondary, Wilson could connect with him for some sizable gains.
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is the best quarterback playing on Thanksgiving. So it's not a surprise he has the highest DFS price among the six starting QBs ($7,800 on DraftKings; $8,800 on FanDuel). But there's also a good chance he'll put up the best stats among that group.
The Bills are facing the New Orleans Saints, who rank in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed (252.2, 11th-most in the NFL). Meanwhile, Buffalo is going to be looking to get back on track after losing to the Indianapolis Colts last week, which marked its third defeat in five games.
Allen has had multiple touchdown passes in eight of the Bills' past nine games, and he's thrown for more than 300 yards four times during that stretch. So he should be a safe play with high upside, as he can be among the top fantasy QBs in any given week.
Buffalo will likely win this game, with Allen leading the charge. And with few other strong QBs in action on Thursday, it's a necessity to have Allen in your DFS lineup.
