Ranking Deebo Samuel and the NFL's Most Versatile Offensive Weapons

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

With the hands of a receiver and the field vision of a running back, Deebo Samuel is developing into one of the NFL's most versatile players.

Across the league, several players have raised their value in multipurpose roles. In modern-day offenses, an increasing number of lead running backs can run and catch out of the backfield. Like Samuel, wide receivers can operate in space, which creates more opportunities for them on stretch run designs.

As coaches find creative ways to utilize the strengths of their most talented players, we've seen some eye-popping performances and the rise of intriguing offensive weapons.

We've ranked seven of the most versatile skill players, so the selections exclude primary starting quarterbacks to avoid a narrow focus on dual-threat signal-callers. The list emphasizes role flexibility, recent production and the impact a player has on his respective team's offense.