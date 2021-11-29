Grading 2021's First-Year NFL Head Coaches Entering Season's Final Month

0 of 7

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

When a new NFL head coach takes over a team, he accepts a big opportunity and, in most cases, an even larger challenge in changing the trajectory of a franchise.

Typically, pro football coaches have two to three years to turn their teams around or feel the warmth of the hot seat, so the first season goes a long way in job security.

Even in a complete rebuild, a new lead skipper must point to tangible improvement after his first term. He and his staff may be tasked with developing a young quarterback or turning an underachieving club into a playoff contender.

This past offseason, seven teams hired new head coaches in hopes of a brighter future. While a couple of them have shown promising signs, a few still have a lot to prove with six weeks left in the regular season.

Based on team records, offensive and defensive rankings and player performances at key positions, we'll grade each first-year head coach, excluding Rich Bisaccia, who took over for former Las Vegas Raiders lead skipper Jon Gruden in Week 6.