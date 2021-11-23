Ranking the NFL's 5 Most Clutch Quarterbacks This Season

0 of 5

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Some quarterbacks strike more fear into opposing defenses with the game on the line.

NFL fans are a bit spoiled in this regard in 2021. Several young up-and-coming superstars are among the league's most clutch players, while a veteran over 35—who is third in fourth-quarter comebacks since 1960—is still coming up big when it matters.

Some of the most clutch quarterbacks this year might shock fans, as a few of these players are past their prime and/or have otherwise underwhelmed outside of crunch time. Nonetheless, these five demonstrate how different styles of play can get things done. Some are traditional passers, while others lean into their mobility and strong arms.

A subjective thing like "clutch" can be defined in many different ways. There is, of course, a big difference between a passer who comes up big in a regular-season game against a bad team and, say, an iconic connection between Joe Montana and Dwight Clark.

Looking specifically at the 2021 season, quarterbacks who have led comebacks late, no matter how they got there, needing a comeback in the first place, get the nod as the most clutch. A win is a win in the playoff formula, and there's a reason only five have pulled off more than two fourth-quarter comebacks so far, and only 10 have done it at least twice.

Either way, the following five quarterbacks have consistently come up big this season, and in most cases, that is great news for their respective team's playoff outlook.