Grading 2021 NBA Draft Lottery Picks So Far This Season

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Cade Cunningham's production and flash plays outweigh the inefficient start. Makeable shots aren't falling. He's still averaging 14.1 points and 4.6 assists, coming off his first triple-double in his 11th career game.

His pacing and passing continue to stand out. He looks poised running offense, and his playmaking recognition in ball-screen situations has carried over from high school and college.

He's only shooting 24.1 percent on pull-ups and 25.3 percent from three, but he's hitting 1.9 threes per game and 90.9 percent of his free throws. His shooting numbers are bound to improve.

There have been instances where he struggles to create separation, or he underestimates the length and speed of his defender. Lacking explosiveness doesn't help him earn more uncontested looks.

Defensively, we've seen mixed results, with his high IQ and disruptive tools on display, and his vulnerability containing quicker guards evident.

Overall, it's worth looking past his 35.0 percent field-goal mark, especially given the late start (ankle injury), poor-shooting teammates (No. 30 in three-point percentage) and small sample size of games. He'll look more like the consensus No. 1 overall pick once his jumper starts connecting. After a rough few games to begin his career, he's getting more comfortable making plays and reads.

Grade: B