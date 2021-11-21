WWE Survivor Series 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsNovember 22, 2021
WWE Survivor Series 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
The battle for brand supremacy engulfed WWE Sunday night in Brooklyn as the company presented its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view, headlined by Raw's Big E battling SmackDown's Roman Reigns in a match between the WWE and universal champions.
The show also saw the real-life animosity between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair manifest itself in one of the night's most prominent contests, as well as the two traditional tag team elimination bouts featuring former champions such as Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy.
Which brand established dominance and attained bragging rights in 2021 and did the show provide any unforgettable surprises that would propel the company forward as it prepared for WrestleMania 38 season?
Find out now with this recap of the November 21 PPV.
Match Card
- WWE champion Big E vs. universal champion Roman Reigns
- Raw women's champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair
- Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Austin Theory, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, Sheamus and King Woods)
- Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, Carmella and Liv Morgan) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Toni Storm)
- Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. United States champion Damian Priest
- Raw tag team champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown tag team champions The Usos
- Battle Royal featuring stars from Raw and SmackDown
Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. US Champion Damian Priest
United States champion Damian Priest of Raw battled SmackDown’s Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura on the kickoff show, starting the night’s festivities before the official pay-per-view broadcast.
Priest controlled the match early, grounding his opponent and keeping The Artist from building momentum for himself. Rick Boogs interrupted with a guitar riff that earned a warning from the Raw competitor. Nakamura capitalized on the distraction and mounted a comeback.
The Archer of Infamy rocked Nakamura with a clothesline and followed with the falcon arrow for a near-fall. The Artist countered a chokeslam with a knee but fell to South of Heaven. The IC champ kicked out at two, then avoided The Reckoning, countering with an armbar.
Boogs again interrupted the proceedings with a guitar riff, prompting Priest to break the instrument over his knee. Priest blasted the hype man with the remnants, then wiped out Nakamura, drawing a disqualification. The US champ stomped off, his anger and frustration again getting the best of him.
Result
Nakamura defeated Priest via disqualification
Grade
C
Analysis
Imagine if WWE put even a hint of promotion behind this. Think about how good it might have been with more time and a crowd that actually cared about what Priest and Nakamura were doing.
Unfortunately, that was pretty much the exact opposite of what we got here.
Priest and Nakamura had a perfectly acceptable match with a terrible finish more geared toward putting over the former’s teased heel persona than actually establishing the theme of the night: brand supremacy.
Why even go through the motions of putting this on the card if there was going to be such little investment of time or creative energy in it? Unfortunately, that is a sentiment that can be echoed across the board when it comes to the pre-show build for this particular event.
Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair
The most emotionally heated match of the night kicked the show off as Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch battled SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair. Big Time Becks and The Queen wasted little time unloading on each other, blasting each other with hard-hitting strikes that set the stage for the physicality to come.
At one point, Lynch sent Flair off the top rope and into the guardrail and it appeared as though the second-generation star tweaked her knee. Back inside, a series of strikes ensued before Flair dropped her opponent with a clothesline.
The Queen powerbombed her way out of the Disarmer, sent Lynch into the middle turnbuckle moments later and proceeded to talk trash. “Talk your s***, Becky, talk all your s***,” she exclaimed. Lynch fought back and delivered a middle-rope leg drop to the back of her opponent’s head for a near-fall as chants of “this is awesome!” spilled from the stands.
Flair rocked The Man with a big boot for another near-fall. Lynch answered with an inverted DDT. Big Time Becks delivered a Manhandle Slam but Flair draped her foot over the bottom rope to break the count.
The action intensified, with Flair utilizing her trademark top-rope moonsault. Back inside, Flair tried to use the ropes for added leverage on a rollup but the referee caught her. Lynch reversed, used the ropes herself, and won the match undetected.
Result
Lynch defeated Flair
Grade
A
Analysis
This was every bit as intense as you would expect from the feud, both on-screen and off, between Flair and Lynch. It was a fight, complete with trash-talking, stiff strikes and a sense of realism that other matches don’t typically incorporate.
The video package, gear and crowd helped make for a main event atmosphere and the match itself lived up to the moment. Not that we should have expected any different. These two have worked with each other before, delivering one of the best matches of 2018 with their Last Woman Standing match at Evolution. History told us they would tear the house down and they did.
At one point, Michael Cole mentioned on commentary that we were seeing the two best in-ring performers of the generation. Not women, nor men, but overall in-ring performers. That not only elevated the significance of the match but showed tremendous progress in the manner in which WWE sees and utilizes its female talent.
Lynch winning by out-cheating Flair was a great touch and provided the match with a finish that protected both women.
A great start to the show and a match we will revisit when discussing the best of the year in WWE.
Men's Traditional Survivor Series Match: Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown
The men’s traditional Survivor Series elimination tag match hit the ring next, with Team Raw (Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor) battled Team SmackDown (King Woods, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy).
Owens, disenfranchised after everyone thought he was a lowlife, walked out on his teammates and was counted out, vowing to be the biggest lowlife possible. Owens eliminated (SD 5-4)
Minutes of back-and-forth action that eventually broke down gave way to Balor delivering the Coup de Grace on Corbin for the next elimination. Corbin eliminated (Even 4-4)
While Team Raw worked over Hardy on their side of the ring, Lashley hoisted McIntyre on his shoulders and sent him face-first into the ring post. Woods received the tag from Hardy and exploded into the match. Rollins provided a distraction, Lashley downed Woods and proceeded to send him packing with the Hurt Lock. Woods eliminated (Raw 4-3)
The fight between McIntyre and Lashley spilled to the arena floor, where the referee counted both men out of the match. McIntyre and Lashley eliminated (Raw 3-2)
A pissed-off McIntyre rocked Rollins with the Glasgow Kiss, which Sheamus attempted to capitalize on. The Visionary kicked out, though, staving off elimination. The Celtic Warrior next battled Balor, who attempted Coup de Grace but came up empty. Sheamus finished the former NXT champion with a Brogue Kick. Balor eliminated (Even 2-2)
After Sheamus and Hardy demonstrated an ability to work together, The Celtic Warrior fell prey to a rollup from Theory that sent him packing. Sheamus eliminated (Raw 2-1)
Frustrated, Sheamus blasted his own partner with a strike, blaming him for not being on the apron when he needed him to be. Rollins looked to take advantage, delivering a frog splash, but Hardy kicked out at two. The Charismatic Enigma survived, delivered a Swanton Bomb to Theory and scored the elimination. Theory eliminated (Even 1-1)
Down to just Hardy and Rollins, the former world champions went back and forth until the babyface tried for another Swanton Bomb. Rollins got the knees up and delivered the stomp moments later for the victory.
Result
Team Raw defeated Team SmackDown (Rollins pinned Hardy)
Grade
C+
Analysis
There was a lot to like about this, including Hardy being treated like the star he is by being the last member of the blue brand fighting for the win, but there was also quite a bit not to like.
There were three count-outs in the span of this match. The Owens one made sense but if WWE Creative was that concerned with protecting Lashley and McIntyre, why even put them in this match? Why not leave Rey Mysterio or Dominik? Why not book someone other than McIntyre in that spot?
The treatment of King Woods made little sense, either, considering he has been positioned as the top babyface on SmackDown for weeks now. Why beat him so decisively, as if he was an afterthought after spending weeks working with Roman Reigns?
Rollins winning was the right call, if only because he is the top contender to Big E’s WWE title and needs to maintain as much momentum as possible for that impending showdown.
25 Years of The Rock Battle Royal
A 25-man battle royal celebrating 25 years of The Rock was up next.
Participants included: Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Angel, Humberto, T-Bar, R-Truth, Drew Gulak, Commander Azeez, Apollo Crews, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Otis, Chad Gable, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Erik, Ivar, Mansoor, Cesaro, AJ Styles, Omos, Ricochet and Sami Zayn.
A match that doubled as a Pizza Hut commercial saw dominance from Omos, who overcame an attempted gang-up elimination on multiple occasions to win the match by eliminating Ricochet.
Result
Omos won
Grade
D
Analysis
Battle royals are rarely any good and this wasn’t any different.
If there was a positive, it was the presentation of Omos. The creative team has repeatedly put him in a position to thrive and the result has been a rare, inexperienced big man that has managed to get over with audiences by being a dominant force.
He was every bit that force here, tallying the most eliminations and earning the biggest singles victory of his career. He is likely to continue on as Styles’ tag partner for the foreseeable future but it is always reassuring when the company finds young talent it hopes to build around moving forward.