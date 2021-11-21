WWE Survivor Series 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

4 of 5

Credit: WWE

The men’s traditional Survivor Series elimination tag match hit the ring next, with Team Raw (Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor) battled Team SmackDown (King Woods, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy).

Owens, disenfranchised after everyone thought he was a lowlife, walked out on his teammates and was counted out, vowing to be the biggest lowlife possible. Owens eliminated (SD 5-4)

Minutes of back-and-forth action that eventually broke down gave way to Balor delivering the Coup de Grace on Corbin for the next elimination. Corbin eliminated (Even 4-4)

While Team Raw worked over Hardy on their side of the ring, Lashley hoisted McIntyre on his shoulders and sent him face-first into the ring post. Woods received the tag from Hardy and exploded into the match. Rollins provided a distraction, Lashley downed Woods and proceeded to send him packing with the Hurt Lock. Woods eliminated (Raw 4-3)

The fight between McIntyre and Lashley spilled to the arena floor, where the referee counted both men out of the match. McIntyre and Lashley eliminated (Raw 3-2)

A pissed-off McIntyre rocked Rollins with the Glasgow Kiss, which Sheamus attempted to capitalize on. The Visionary kicked out, though, staving off elimination. The Celtic Warrior next battled Balor, who attempted Coup de Grace but came up empty. Sheamus finished the former NXT champion with a Brogue Kick. Balor eliminated (Even 2-2)

After Sheamus and Hardy demonstrated an ability to work together, The Celtic Warrior fell prey to a rollup from Theory that sent him packing. Sheamus eliminated (Raw 2-1)

Frustrated, Sheamus blasted his own partner with a strike, blaming him for not being on the apron when he needed him to be. Rollins looked to take advantage, delivering a frog splash, but Hardy kicked out at two. The Charismatic Enigma survived, delivered a Swanton Bomb to Theory and scored the elimination. Theory eliminated (Even 1-1)

Down to just Hardy and Rollins, the former world champions went back and forth until the babyface tried for another Swanton Bomb. Rollins got the knees up and delivered the stomp moments later for the victory.

Result

Team Raw defeated Team SmackDown (Rollins pinned Hardy)

Grade

C+

Analysis

There was a lot to like about this, including Hardy being treated like the star he is by being the last member of the blue brand fighting for the win, but there was also quite a bit not to like.

There were three count-outs in the span of this match. The Owens one made sense but if WWE Creative was that concerned with protecting Lashley and McIntyre, why even put them in this match? Why not leave Rey Mysterio or Dominik? Why not book someone other than McIntyre in that spot?

The treatment of King Woods made little sense, either, considering he has been positioned as the top babyface on SmackDown for weeks now. Why beat him so decisively, as if he was an afterthought after spending weeks working with Roman Reigns?

Rollins winning was the right call, if only because he is the top contender to Big E’s WWE title and needs to maintain as much momentum as possible for that impending showdown.