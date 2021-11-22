5 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 198

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 198 went down Saturday night in Las Vegas, and while the event was a bit of a dud, it opened the door to a number of interesting matchup options.

The card was headlined by a women's bantamweight bout between rising contender Ketlen Vieira and the division's former champ Miesha Tate, who was looking to make it two in a row after emerging from retirement earlier this year. Vieira spoiled Tate's plans with a solid unanimous-decision win, setting herself up for more big challenges at 135 pounds.

In the co-main event, unbeaten welterweight Sean Brady moved to 15-0 with a decision win over Michael Chiesa. Brady is now a legitimate title contender, while Chiesa is suddenly on a two-fight skid at 170 pounds, having also recently lost to Vicente Luque.

Elsewhere on the card, we saw big wins from a number of rising stars, including Brazilian flyweight Taila Santos, Mexican strawweight Lupita Godinez and Chinese featherweight Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, all of whom can expect compelling fight offers in the near future.

Keep reading for the fights we're hoping to see after UFC Fight Night 198.