Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

1. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. DAL

2. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at MIN

3. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb at KC

4. Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown vs. HOU

5. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs vs. IND

6. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel at JAX

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. NYG

8. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. GB

9. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown at CHI

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. NYG

Lamb has already been one of the top fantasy wide receivers in the league this season, but he could get even more targets in the near future. This week, the Cowboys are going to be without Amari Cooper, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, so Lamb will be the clear No. 1 receiving option.

So far this year, Lamb has had some huge weeks and some quiet ones, but the former have outweighed the latter. And coming off a Week 10 showing in which he scored two touchdowns against Atlanta, Lamb should have another strong performance at Kansas City.

Brown should also be poised for a big week. The Bears are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, per NFL.com, and the Ravens' offense should have plenty of success through the air.

Although Brown hasn't scored a touchdown in Baltimore's past two games, he's been targeted 39 times over its past three contests and should get plenty of passes coming his way against Chicago. So it wouldn't be surprising to see him get back into the end zone as part of a strong performance.

One potential spanner in the works for Brown is the status of his quarterback. Lamar Jackson was added to the injury report Saturday and was listed as questionable with an illness, so be sure to monitor updates on that front.