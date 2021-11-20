Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPRNovember 20, 2021
Time is running out for fantasy football managers to make a push into their league's playoffs. If you're not in a good position now, you only have four more weeks to get into one.
Because of that, there will be some huge fantasy matchups taking place in the near future. A few bad decisions could mean missing out on the playoffs this year.
Heading into Week 11, here are rankings for the flex positions for points-per-reception leagues.
Running Backs
1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS
2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook vs. GB
3. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at KC
4. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris at LAC
5. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. DET
6. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon at LV
7. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. PIT
8. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at BUF
9. Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner at SEA
10. Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon at MIN
When McCaffrey is healthy, he's among the clear top fantasy running backs, especially in PPR leagues. And he showed that's still the case last week, when he had 13 carries for 95 yards and 10 catches for 66 yards in the Panthers' upset win over the Cardinals.
McCaffrey has played two games since his return from a hamstring injury, but he hasn't scored a touchdown in either. That could change in Week 11, as Carolina has a favorable matchup against Washington, which has a banged-up defense that may have trouble trying to stop McCaffrey and the rest of the Panthers' playmakers.
One player to keep an eye on this week is Dillon, who will be in line for an expanded role with Aaron Jones not suiting up for the Packers because of a knee injury. Dillon scored his first two rushing touchdowns of the season last week in Green Bay's victory over Seattle, and he may find the end zone again this week against Minnesota.
Cook, Elliott, Harris, Chubb and Mixon all have solid or better matchups that should lead to positive results, especially considering they're top running backs who are already having stellar seasons.
Wide Receivers
1. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. DAL
2. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at MIN
3. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb at KC
4. Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown vs. HOU
5. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs vs. IND
6. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel at JAX
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. NYG
8. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. GB
9. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown at CHI
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. NYG
Lamb has already been one of the top fantasy wide receivers in the league this season, but he could get even more targets in the near future. This week, the Cowboys are going to be without Amari Cooper, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, so Lamb will be the clear No. 1 receiving option.
So far this year, Lamb has had some huge weeks and some quiet ones, but the former have outweighed the latter. And coming off a Week 10 showing in which he scored two touchdowns against Atlanta, Lamb should have another strong performance at Kansas City.
Brown should also be poised for a big week. The Bears are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, per NFL.com, and the Ravens' offense should have plenty of success through the air.
Although Brown hasn't scored a touchdown in Baltimore's past two games, he's been targeted 39 times over its past three contests and should get plenty of passes coming his way against Chicago. So it wouldn't be surprising to see him get back into the end zone as part of a strong performance.
One potential spanner in the works for Brown is the status of his quarterback. Lamar Jackson was added to the injury report Saturday and was listed as questionable with an illness, so be sure to monitor updates on that front.
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. DAL
2. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle at JAX
3. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews at CHI
4. Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki at NYJ
5. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. CIN
6. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson at CLE
7. Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox vs. IND
8. Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth at LAC
9. Jacksonville Jaguars TE Dan Arnold vs. SF
10. Cincinnati Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah at LV
Kittle has made an immediate impact upon his return from a calf injury, as he's scored a touchdown in each of the 49ers' past two games. He's also been an integral part of their offense, notching 11 receptions for 151 yards between the pair of contests.
With the 49ers traveling to play the Jaguars this week, they should have plenty of offensive success. Jacksonville is allowing 260.4 passing yards per game (eighth-most in the NFL), so San Francisco will likely move the ball through the air effectively, meaning Kittle should have another strong showing.
Uzomah has been a boom-or-bust fantasy option at tight end, but he's worthy of streaming consideration this week. The Bengals are going on the road to face the Raiders, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to tight ends per game, according to NFL.com.