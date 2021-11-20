Lamar Jackson Questionable for Ravens vs. Bears With Illness

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday that star quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable to play on Sunday versus the Chicago Bears because of an illness.

Jackson, 24, has had an incredible start to his NFL career, winning the MVP award in just his second season in 2019 after throwing for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 66.1 percent of his passes, while also rushing for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

While he didn't replicate that production in 2020—he posted 2,757 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, nine interceptions, a 64.4 percent completion percentage, 1,005 rushing yards and seven rushing scores—he still led the Ravens to the postseason for the third consecutive year.

It's in the playoffs where Jackson and the Ravens have been called into question, however, going just 1-3 in the past three years. Jackson's playoff numbers, namely through the air—900 passing yards, three touchdowns, five interceptions and a 55.9 completion percentage—have been criticized.

The question remains whether Jackson will be dangerous enough as a postseason passer to lead Baltimore to the title. There's no doubt he's one of the best all-around weapons in football, and his 2019 season was proof that he can make real noise through the air.

Regardless of his postseason shortcomings, few systems are as carefully curated around the skill set of a quarterback as Baltimore's offense is with Jackson. That makes him uniquely difficult to replace if he's forced to miss time with this latest setback.

Tyler Huntley is the next man up on the depth chart.