Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

0 of 5

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The NFL is a star-driven league, but fantasy football games aren't always won by the most notable names. Some players are must-start because of their roles and their proven production, of course, but it's always important to pay attention to the matchups and the situations.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson, for example, is a known fantasy commodity. However, he was playing his first game back from finger surgery in Week 9 against a dominant Green Bay Packers defense. He finished with only 161 passing yards, 32 rushing yards and two interceptions.

Here, we'll dig into some of the more notable names in fantasy who happen to be facing daunting scenarios. We'll examine the matchups and the situations and determine who should sit and who should start.

Since we're looking at "stars" here, we'll only focus on players rostered in at least 60 percent of ESPN and/or Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.