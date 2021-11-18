Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football StarsNovember 18, 2021
The NFL is a star-driven league, but fantasy football games aren't always won by the most notable names. Some players are must-start because of their roles and their proven production, of course, but it's always important to pay attention to the matchups and the situations.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson, for example, is a known fantasy commodity. However, he was playing his first game back from finger surgery in Week 9 against a dominant Green Bay Packers defense. He finished with only 161 passing yards, 32 rushing yards and two interceptions.
Here, we'll dig into some of the more notable names in fantasy who happen to be facing daunting scenarios. We'll examine the matchups and the situations and determine who should sit and who should start.
Since we're looking at "stars" here, we'll only focus on players rostered in at least 60 percent of ESPN and/or Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.
All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start 'Em
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
D'Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
Sit 'Em
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Devontae Booker, RB, New York Giants
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Jared Cook, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
Start 'Em: Justin Herbert vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
On its surface, this is not a good matchup for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. He's coming off a so-so game—191 passing yards, 22 rushing yards, one touchdown and one interception—and facing a Pittsburgh Steelers team that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
However, the Steelers defense likely won't be at full strength. Star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered hip and knee injuries in Week 10 and has not practiced this week. Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a positive test.
These are two of the biggest difference-makers on Pittsburgh's defense, and not having them will be a problem for the Steelers.
Herbert may not have a huge game, but managers should still expect 200-plus passing yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Sit 'Em: Kirk Cousins vs. Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for at least a couple of touchdowns in every single road game this season. Unfortunately, he will be at home against the Packers this week—though that isn't why Cousins is bench-worthy.
Venue aside, this is a daunting matchup for Cousins. The Packers defense knows him well at this point and has done a tremendous job of shutting down quarterbacks this season. Through 10 games, Green Bay has allowed 250-plus passing yards only twice. It has allowed just 15 touchdown passes while logging 11 interceptions.
Overall, the Packers have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing signal-callers.
This is a defense that held Patrick Mahomes to 166 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago. That's about all that managers should expect from Cousins.
Start 'Em: D'Ernest Johnson vs. Detroit Lions
D'Ernest Johnson faces a tough situation this week because there's no guarantee that he'll get his third start of the season. The Cleveland Browns have yet to clear Nick Chubb from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but that could still happen before the weekend.
Even if Chubb reclaims the starting role, though, Johnson should be a fair play against the Detroit Lions. The Browns have already announced that Kareem Hunt won't return this week, and receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and Jarvis Landry (knee) are both dealing with injuries—as is quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder/knee/foot).
The Browns should utilize a run-heavy approach on Sunday, which will mean several opportunities for Johnson even if he doesn't start. Johnson had 19 carries, seven receptions and 157 scrimmage yards last week in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots.
The Lions have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Sit 'Em: Saquon Barkley at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I may come to regret this one, but I just don't love the idea of trusting Saquon Barkley in his return for the New York Giants this week. Barkley is expected to play after missing four games with an ankle sprain. There's no guarantee that he'll be at 100 percent, and Devontae Booker is going to share the workload.
"The focus for us will be more in terms of just splitting the time in terms of sharing it and making sure we're fresh," head coach Joe Judge said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.
An even split could mean 12 or fewer touches for Barkley against a stout Tampa Bay Buccaneers run defense. There's some PPR upside here, to be sure, as Barkley has caught at least five passes in two of his five games. However, Barkley did catch only three passes in his first two starts of the season.
Managers may be banking on touchdown potential here, and I don't like that against a Buccaneers defense that has allowed only six rushing scores all season. Tampa has allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
*Fantasy roster information and points allowed via FantasyPros.