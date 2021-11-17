The All-Time 11 Best Beards in NHL History

0 of 11

B Bennett/Getty Images

It's one of things fans love about hockey.

No sports league is as conscious of its facial hair chops as the NHL, and players of both old and new schools spend ample time tending to their whiskers to ensure the right flow come game night.

Toronto sniper Auston Matthews is particularly enamored with his mustache, and said in an upcoming B/R Open Ice interview he's concerned about removing it because "if I shave it off I lose all my power."

The "playoff beard" tradition is often traced back to the four-time Stanley Cup champion New York Islanders of the early 1980s, and the practice has crossed over with some players over to the regular season as well.

Being the 24/7 hockey nuts we are, the B/R ice team took a look at the league's storied facial history and compiled a list of the 11 beards we think set the standard for all who follow.

Scroll through to see what we came up with, and let us know your favorites in the comments section.