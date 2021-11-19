NFL Free Agents Most Likely to Be Overpaid in 2022 Offseason

1 of 6

Kelsey Grant/Getty Images

James Conner was an afterthought when he signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals in April. But the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has positioned himself to earn far more than that next offseason.

Conner has already scored a league-high 12 touchdowns even though he's started only one game and has never been considered the No. 1 option in the Arizona backfield. Chase Edmonds' ankle injury has opened the door for Conner to take over as the every-down back for the next few weeks, but he's had a red-zone role even with Edmonds healthy.

That touchdown total alone should get Conner enough attention to land a solid long-term deal in free agency, at least in running back terms. But that might be a mistake.

Touchdown totals can be deceiving and circumstance-based. He had 12 with the Steelers in 2018, but he combined for only 10 over the next two years. He has also fumbled twice on 138 touches and is averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per carry.

The 26-year-old has only four 15-plus-yard runs this season. He doesn't have the playmaking ability to excel as a top back, but don't be surprised if he gets paid like one regardless.