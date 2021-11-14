Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

0 of 5

Among the headline fantasy football pickups for Week 11, one of the most captivating NFL players in history tops the list.

The Carolina Panthers routed the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 with some help from a familiar face whose fantasy value trends up going forward.

Managers searching for a new name on the rise should look no further than the Jacksonville Jaguars offense. And no, we're not referring to this year's No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lastly, the New Orleans Saints may have a consistent threat at wide receiver who's developed a connection with quarterback Trevor Siemian. With a key injury and the lack of playmakers in that offense, he's a decent target on the waiver wire.

Let's take a look at the top pickups and potential breakouts for Week 11 and beyond. All selections are rostered in 60 percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.