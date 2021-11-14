Biggest Takeaways from AEW Full Gear 2021 Results

4 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

If there was anything to take away from Cody Rhodes and Pac's victory over Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black, other than the questionable booking that resulted in yet another needless loss for the heels, it was the crowd's growing disdain for The American Nightmare and its effect on the quality of the match.

On a night that started red-hot and carried over into the first three matches of the night, it was obvious that excitement and energy came to a screeching halt with this contest. When there was audible energy, it was negative and directed at Rhodes, who found himself on the receiving end of a not-so-subtle insult that rhymed with "tuck Lodi."

The golden boy of the company, greeted with enormous pyro displays, game show appearance, and reality shows, has fallen out of favor with the fans he helped attract to AEW. This match was the first time that it became apparent it was negatively affecting the quality of the product.

The crowd was not invested in Cody's redemption. Rather than exhausting themselves by greeting him with the loud, mixed reactions that once accompanied John Cena in arenas across the globe, they simply did not react at all.

The result was a match that limped to its conclusion, not nearly as hot as one would expect considering the rather high-profile of the stars involved.

Some of that can be attributed to middling, inconsistent booking that saw characters' motivations shift midway through but, at some point, excuses for the fans' reaction to a guy positioned as one of the company's top stars eventually run out.

Rhodes can refuse to turn heel because of his position in the company's community outreach program and all the good it does for the cities AEW visits, but something has to be done then to adjust or completely retool his character or face further scenarios like tonight, where nothing he or anyone else in the match could do to overcome the initial disdain, then apathy.