Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest InjuriesNovember 13, 2021
Some notable players are going to be out of action during Week 10 of the NFL season. And for fantasy football managers who had been counting on those starters, they are going to have to find fill-in options for their lineups, whether they are their bench or on the waiver wire.
Among the players who have already been ruled out for Sunday's games are New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (knee), Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) and Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (neck). Others, such as Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin (foot) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), may end up as game-time decisions.
So fantasy managers need to be prepared. Here are flex rankings for Week 10, followed by a look at several waiver-wire targets who could be great lineup options.
Week 10 Top-40 Flex Rankings
1. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. JAX
2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at LAC
3. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. SEA
4. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at SF
5. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris vs. DET
6. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott vs. ATL
7. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey at ARI
8. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. MIN
9. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs at NYJ
10. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at LV
11. Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. KC
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette at WAS
13. Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown vs. NO
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at WAS
15. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. SEA
16. Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner vs. CAR
17. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at LV
18. Los Angeles Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. at SF
19. Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson at DAL
20. Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin vs. TB
21. Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift at PIT
22. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. KC
23. Cleveland Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson at NE
24. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at GB
25. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb vs. ATL
26. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at LAC
27. Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. JAX
28. Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson at IND
29. San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell vs. LAR
30. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson vs. DET
31. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper vs. ATL
32. Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams vs. MIN
33. Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon III vs. PHI
34. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel vs. LAR
35. Kansas City Chiefs RB Darrel Williams at LV
36. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen at LAC
37. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen vs. MIN
38. New York Jets RB Michael Carter vs. BUF
39. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett at GB
40. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. LAR
Mark Ingram II, RB, New Orleans Saints
In October, the Saints acquired Mark Ingram II in a trade with the Houston Texans. The running back, who played for New Orleans from 2011 to 2018, returned to where he began his NFL career to serve as the No. 2 option in the backfield behind Alvin Kamara.
With Kamara missing the Saints' Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans, Ingram will get an opportunity to start. He's likely going to become the franchise's all-time leading rusher in the matchup—he's only 19 yards behind Deuce McAllister—and he could have a big game while doing so.
Ingram should get opportunities in both the running and passing games against the Titans in what will likely be a high-scoring matchup. And considering he's still available in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues and 68 percent of ESPN leagues, he should be added and started this week.
Expect Ingram to get a lot more work than he did the previous two weeks (when he had 22 total touches) and potentially score his first touchdown since Week 1.
Tyler Johnson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
On Sunday, Antonio Brown is going to miss his third consecutive game. Rob Gronkowski will be out for the fifth time in six games. And it's possible that Chris Godwin could miss his first game of the season. So the Buccaneers receiving corps will again be short-handed.
Mike Evans isn't going to be the only one catching passes against Washington, and among the other players Tom Brady could get involved is Tyler Johnson, who is coming off his most promising performance of the season. In Week 8, he had five catches for 65 yards (both season highs) in a loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Even though Tampa Bay's offense won't be at full strength Sunday, it has a favorable matchup. Washington is allowing an NFL-high 286.8 passing yards per game, so Brady and the Bucs should have no trouble moving the ball through the air.
Johnson could be in a good position to build off his solid showing from before Tampa Bay's bye and possibly score his first touchdown of the season. He's available in nearly all Yahoo and ESPN leagues, but he's now in flex consideration, especially if Godwin doesn't play.
Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Miles Sanders is still sidelined by an ankle injury, and until he returns, the Philadelphia Eagles will be relying on the trio of Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and rookie Kenneth Gainwell in the running game. Of the three, Howard has emerged as the one with the most fantasy potential.
In Week 8, Howard had 12 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Detroit Lions. The following week, he had 17 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. What could Howard do against the Denver Broncos on Sunday?
Denver's solid run defense doesn't provide the best matchup. But Howard has shown a nose for a touchdown of late, and there's a chance he will capitalize once again when Philadelphia gets into the red zone.
Howard is still available in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues and 67 percent of ESPN leagues and would be a solid last-minute flex option if you're waiting to see whether an injured player will suit up.
Availability information via FantasyPros.