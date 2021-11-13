The 8 Ugliest Breakups in the NBA Since 2000

0 of 8

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Breakups are hard.

That phrase typically applies to romantic relationships, but it certainly extends to the NBA. Players feud with other players, players grow bitter in the organization, ownership stops trusting coaches and basically every other combination imaginable.

In many cases, the malcontent is quietly managed or quickly forgotten. But sometimes, it becomes a very public unraveling.

Since 2000, the NBA has included its fair share of strange, spiteful and awkward separations. Ordered chronologically, let's recap some of the most cringeworthy breakups in the league.

Note: The single-most disastrous breakup is between Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton, but that 2009 confrontation is both heavily layered and included legal repercussions. It is not included.