Bleacher Report's Expert Week 10 NFL Picks

The trend continues.

Home favorites were just 31-42 against the spread entering Week 9 of the NFL season, and then they went 2-8 to bring that record to a ridiculous 33-50. Home teams in general are just 65-70 straight-up this season, which indicates 2020 might not have been an aberration when home squads went 127-128-1.

Turns out, full stadiums haven't corrected that.

It's something to keep in mind, whether you want to ride the trend or fade it with the assumption that home-field advantage will eventually be restored, with added value for those riding home teams.

Bleacher Report national NFL writers Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski, B/R Gridiron editors Ian Kenyon and Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host Connor Rogers aren't convinced it'll keep up.

Here are their ATS picks for every game on the Week 10 slate.

Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends courtesy of the Action Network.