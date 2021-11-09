Aaron Rodgers: 'Small Possibility' I Won't Be Able to Play for Packers vs. Seahawks

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

After missing Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs while on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, Aaron Rodgers isn't guaranteed to be available this week.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Fox 11 News), Rodgers said there is a "small possibility" he won't play against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers announced on Nov. 3 that Rodgers had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He later confirmed his unvaccinated status last week in a separate appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Per NFL rules, unvaccinated players are required to isolate for at least 10 days before they are eligible to return. They must also be cleared by an independent doctor.

Rodgers' 10-day window ends on Nov. 13, one day before the Seahawks-Packers matchup at Lambeau Field. He won't be able to participate in practice with the team leading up to the game.

With Rodgers unavailable in Week 9, the Packers turned to Jordan Love for his first career NFL start. The 23-year-old was Green Bay's first-round pick in the 2020 draft (No. 26 overall).

Love went 19-of-34 for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 13-7 loss to the Chiefs. The seven points mark the first time since Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints that Green Bay didn't score at least 24 points in a game.

The Seahawks are expecting to get Russell Wilson back after he was cleared to practice after missing three games because of a finger injury that required surgery.

The Packers (7-2) have a 3.5-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings for the top spot in the NFC North. They are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC standings, behind only the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals.