NHL Power Rankings: Oilers Move Up, but Hurricanes Hold On to No. 1

Here we are again, 15 years later.

Back then, in 2006, the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers were the last two NHL teams standing on the way to an epic seven-game Stanley Cup Final that the former Hartford Whalers won.

It's early, but if the 2021-22 season winds up in similar fashion, remember where you heard it first.

Barely a month into the campaign, the Hurricanes became the second team to embark on a two-week run atop B/R's weekly NHL power rankings—sweeping the ballots as the Oilers, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues rounded out the top five.

Florida placed No. 1 following the first and second weeks of play. The Hurricanes, Oilers and Blues, along with the Panthers, have made the top five each week since play began.

Carolina entered Wednesday's games with the most wins (10, tied), the fewest losses (one), best points percentage (.909) and best goal differential (plus-20) in the league.

"These guys know that they are going to get opportunities, so just sticking with what we're trying to do [is important]," head coach Rod Brind'Amour, who was also captain of the 2006 championship team, said. "Composure is part of it. We have a nice mix. You can see there's a little more veteran presence with this group. There's no panic."

Editor's note: Votes were recorded before Wednesday night's games.