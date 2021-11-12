A New Ben Simmons Blockbuster Plus 3 Fresh NBA Trade Ideas

3 of 4

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors receive: Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton

Sacramento Kings receive: Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and Moses Moody

While the Warriors want to win now and win later, their best bet is to pick a timeline and allocate their resources accordingly. If you've seen some of the gems Stephen Curry has cooked up this season—a 50-point, 10-assist masterpiece his last time out—it's pretty obvious Golden State should prioritize the present.

The Dubs could do that by cashing in their best trade chips, although The Athletic's Anthony Slater said on the HoopsHype Podcast it would take "a home-run type of thing" for the Warriors to part with 2020 No. 2 pick, James Wiseman.

Some will argue whether this return qualifies as a round-tripper since there wouldn't be an All-Star heading to the Bay. However, Golden State might get just as much mileage (if not more) out of bringing in three high-level role players who can contribute in meaningful ways right now.

Harrison Barnes has already won a championship in this system, which values his spot-up sniping and defensive versatility. Buddy Hield would address the need for support shooting around Curry by pairing him with the only other player splashing four-plus threes per night. (Just imagine what could happen with Klay Thompson in that trio.) Tyrese Haliburton could mold his glue-guy skills to fit different roles on different nights.

Golden State wouldn't leave the swap having upped its Big Three to a Big Four, but it could have the fourth, fifth and sixth players in its rotation. That's a ton of meaningful minutes to log, and the collective impact could be enormous.

Sacramento, meanwhile, would recognize the formula still isn't quite right and use the opportunity to add more youth and upside to the mix.

James Wiseman is the crown jewel, as a blue-chip prospect with a drool-worthy blend of size, skill and natural tools. Moses Moody's three-and-D floor should make him an easy fit with De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell, and the trio could be tremendous defensively if they max out their development. Finally, the Kings would have this season and next to see if Andrew Wiggins is worth keeping around or more valuable as a trade chip, perhaps as an expiring contract in 2022-23.