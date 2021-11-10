Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 10

2 of 6

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

For the first time since Week 3, Christian McCaffrey was back in action Sunday. And while there was some question as to whether he would see a full workload, he wound up with 14 carries and four receptions for 106 total yards.

Perhaps most importantly, McCaffrey made it through the game unscathed. That means the fifth-year veteran should be a locked-and-loaded top-five fantasy back the rest of the way.

It's possible that fantasy managers could see even more backs return this week. Chris Carson of the Seattle Seahawks (neck), Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns (calf) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire of the Kansas City Chiefs (knee) are eligible to be activated from injured reserve in Week 10.

However, just because they can be activated doesn't mean they will be activated. And with no definitive reports yet that they will be, you won't find their names listed among this week's top 50 running backs. You also won't find Cleveland's Nick Chubb. He hasn't been ruled out for Week 10, but after testing positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, his odds of playing Sunday aren't especially good.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos (vs. PHI) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,300]

It's essentially a weekly toss-up as to whether Gordon or rookie Javonte Williams will see the most touches on a weekly basis. But when it comes to red-zone work (and the touchdowns that come with it), Gordon has been getting most of those touches.

Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (at LVR) [DK DFS VALUE $5,400]

After Derrick Gore scored a touchdown in Week 8, there was concern that Williams might see his touch share decrease. But he wound up touching the ball 22 times against the Packers last week, so the only real worry now is the potential return of Edwards-Helaire on Sunday night.

BAD MATCHUPS

Michael Carter, New York Jets (vs. BUF) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,600]

Carter has emerged as the No. 1 option in New York's committee backfield, and the rookie from North Carolina has at least 14 touches in four of the past five games. But in Week 10, he's facing an angry Bills defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to running backs in 2021.

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (vs. CAR) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,300]

Coming off a monster day with 173 total yards and three touchdowns, Conner now looks like a locked-and-loaded RB1 with Chase Edmonds sidelined by a high-ankle sprain. However, the Panthers have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

SLEEPER

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (at New York Jets) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,700]

I'm not even going to try to figure out what the heck happened to Buffalo's offense last week in Jacksonville. But Singletary could rebound in a big way in a favorable matchup with the Jets, especially if Zack Moss can't clear concussion protocol this week.

WEEK 10 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS