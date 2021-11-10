Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 10November 10, 2021
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 10
We've reached the midway point of the new 18-week NFL regular season. But for fantasy managers, only four or five regular-season games remain before the playoffs begin.
If you're sitting at 6-3, 7-2 or even 8-1, this time of year shouldn't be stressful. Barring a complete collapse, your team is playoff-bound.
If you're at the opposite end of the spectrum and have three or fewer wins, there isn't much else to do but try to win out and drag as many teams down with you as possible.
For the fantasy managers who are 5-4 or 4-5, the playoffs will effectively start early. Every week becomes its own single-elimination tournament. Every loss could be the final nail in your team's playoff coffin.
Still, regardless of record, every fantasy manager shares a common goal—submitting the best possible lineup in an effort to get the "W" in Week 10.
This column aims to help you achieve that goal, with position-by-position PPR rankings and some matchups to target and avoid.
Quarterbacks
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at MIA)
- Josh Allen, BUF (at NYJ)
- Tom Brady, TB (at WAS)
- Matthew Stafford, LAR (at SF)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at LV)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
- Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (at DEN)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (at GB) [INJURED]
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. SEA) [COVID-19]
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. MIN)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (at DAL)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (at LAC)
- Derek Carr, LV (vs. KC)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. NO)
- Carson Wentz, IND (vs. JAX)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. DET)
- Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. TB)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. BAL) [INJURED]
- Mac Jones, NE (vs. CLE)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at NE)
- Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. PHI)
- Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at IND)
- Jared Goff, DET (at PIT)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. LAR)
- Trevor Siemian, NO (at TEN)
- Mike White, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- P.J. Walker, CAR (at ARI)
- Taysom Hill, NO (at TEN)
- Jacoby Brissett, IND (vs. JAX)
Last week, fantasy managers had to make do without quarterbacks on bye like Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and injured stars like Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals (ankle), Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins (finger) and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers (COVID-19).
In addition to tracking Murray and Tagovailoa's rehab and Rodgers' attempt to clear the league's COVID-19 protocol, fantasy managers will also be playing close attention to the status of Seattle's Russell Wilson, who hasn't played since breaking a finger on his throwing hand back in Week 5.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wilson is expected to return in Week 10. Rodgers will have passed the mandatory 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated players on Saturday. And Murray and Tagovailoa were both game-time decisions a week ago.
All four quarterbacks were close enough to playing that we've included them here. If any of them sit, smart fantasy managers will look to another name on this list for a spot-starter.
Starting Geno Smith or Jacoby Brissett in fantasy does not inspire much in the way of confidence.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. KC) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,000]
Week 9 wasn't especially kind to the Raiders or their quarterback. Carr threw only one touchdown pass against a pair of interceptions and posted his second-worst fantasy point total of the season. He'll rebound this week against a Chiefs defense that flat-out isn't good.
Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (vs. JAX) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,900]
Wentz has quietly posted top-five numbers among quarterbacks since Week 5 and has multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions in four of the last five games. Add in a top-10 fantasy matchup for quarterbacks, and you have the recipe for Week 10 success.
BAD MATCHUPS
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (at DEN) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,500]
Hurts is the poster child for the disconnect that sometimes exists between fantasy football vs. real life. A significant chunk of his production has come either via his legs or in garbage time. In close games over the past two weeks, he has posted his two lowest-scoring fantasy lines of the season.
Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. NOS) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,200]
The Titans may be winning, but they are doing so without Tannehill racking up numbers. He ranks outside of the top 15 among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game. That isn't likely to change this week in a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for quarterbacks with the Saints.
SLEEPER
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. DET) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,600]
It doesn't take an expert to see that Roethlisberger isn't the quarterback he once was. He has topped 300 passing yards only once this season and thrown multiple touchdown passes twice. But if ever there was a time for Big Ben to break out, it's in Week 10 against a bad Lions defense.
WEEK 10 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (at LAC)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. JAX)
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at ARI)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at TEN)
- Najee Harris, PIT (vs. DET)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. ATL) [INJURED]
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. MIN)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. SEA)
- James Conner, ARI (vs. CAR)
- James Robinson, JAX (at IND) [INJURED]
- Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. KC)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at DAL)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at PIT)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (at WAS)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (at SF)
- Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. LAR) [INJURED]
- D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (at NE)
- Damien Harris, NE (vs. CLE)
- Darrel Williams, KC (at LV)
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (vs. PHI)
- Alex Collins, SEA (at GB)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. BAL)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. TB)
- Jordan Howard, PHI (at DEN)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at NYJ)
- Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. PHI)
- Zack Moss, BUF (at NYJ) [INJURED]
- Devonta Freeman, BAL (at MIA)
- Adrian Peterson, TEN (vs. NO)
- AJ Dillon, GB (vs. SEA)
- Mike Davis, ATL (at DAL)
- Boston Scott, PHI (at DEN)
- Kenyan Drake, LV (vs. KC)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Mark Ingram II, NO (at TEN)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (at PIT)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. TB)
- Jeremy McNichols, TEN (vs. NO)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. JAX)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (at WAS)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. CLE)
- Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Carlos Hyde, JAX (at IND)
- Salvon Ahmed, MIA (vs. BAL)
- Derrick Gore, KC (at LV)
- JaMycal Hasty, SF (vs. LAR)
- Le'Veon Bell, BAL (at MIA)
- Sony Michel, LAR (at SF)
- Rashaad Penny, SEA (at GB)
For the first time since Week 3, Christian McCaffrey was back in action Sunday. And while there was some question as to whether he would see a full workload, he wound up with 14 carries and four receptions for 106 total yards.
Perhaps most importantly, McCaffrey made it through the game unscathed. That means the fifth-year veteran should be a locked-and-loaded top-five fantasy back the rest of the way.
It's possible that fantasy managers could see even more backs return this week. Chris Carson of the Seattle Seahawks (neck), Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns (calf) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire of the Kansas City Chiefs (knee) are eligible to be activated from injured reserve in Week 10.
However, just because they can be activated doesn't mean they will be activated. And with no definitive reports yet that they will be, you won't find their names listed among this week's top 50 running backs. You also won't find Cleveland's Nick Chubb. He hasn't been ruled out for Week 10, but after testing positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, his odds of playing Sunday aren't especially good.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos (vs. PHI) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,300]
It's essentially a weekly toss-up as to whether Gordon or rookie Javonte Williams will see the most touches on a weekly basis. But when it comes to red-zone work (and the touchdowns that come with it), Gordon has been getting most of those touches.
Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (at LVR) [DK DFS VALUE $5,400]
After Derrick Gore scored a touchdown in Week 8, there was concern that Williams might see his touch share decrease. But he wound up touching the ball 22 times against the Packers last week, so the only real worry now is the potential return of Edwards-Helaire on Sunday night.
BAD MATCHUPS
Michael Carter, New York Jets (vs. BUF) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,600]
Carter has emerged as the No. 1 option in New York's committee backfield, and the rookie from North Carolina has at least 14 touches in four of the past five games. But in Week 10, he's facing an angry Bills defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to running backs in 2021.
James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (vs. CAR) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,300]
Coming off a monster day with 173 total yards and three touchdowns, Conner now looks like a locked-and-loaded RB1 with Chase Edmonds sidelined by a high-ankle sprain. However, the Panthers have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.
SLEEPER
Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (at New York Jets) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,700]
I'm not even going to try to figure out what the heck happened to Buffalo's offense last week in Jacksonville. But Singletary could rebound in a big way in a favorable matchup with the Jets, especially if Zack Moss can't clear concussion protocol this week.
WEEK 10 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at SF)
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. SEA)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NYJ)
- Mike Evans, TB (at WAS))
- Tyreek Hill, KC (at LV)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. NO)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. TB)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at WAS)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (at MIA)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (at LAC)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. LAR) [INJURED]
- DK Metcalf, SEA (at GB)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. MIN )
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. JAX)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (at LAC)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. DET)
- Robert Woods, LAR (at SF)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (at ARI)
- Julio Jones, TEN (vs. NO)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (at GB)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. PHI)
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. BAL)
- Emmanuel Sanders, BUF (at NYJ)
- Mike Williams, LAC (vs. MIN)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. PHI)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (at NE)
- Hunter Renfrow, LV (vs. KC)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (at DEN)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. CAR)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. DET)
- Marvin Jones Jr., JAX (at IND)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (at NYJ)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. LAR)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX (at IND)
- Rashod Bateman, BAL (at MIA)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (at NE)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. CLE)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. JAX) [INJURED]
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Allen Lazard, GB (vs. SEA)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. ATL) [INJURED]
- Elijah Moore, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- A.J. Green, (ARI vs. CAR) [COVID-19]
- Van Jefferson, LAR (at SF)
- Russell Gage, ATL (at DAL)
- Mecole Hardman,, KC (at LV)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. PHI)
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. didn't start off the season on the kind of tear that Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp did. Over the first four weeks of the 2021 season, the former USC standout was 33rd among wideouts in PPR points.
However, starting in Week 5, Pittman kicked things into high gear. Over the past five weeks, only Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals have more PPR points than him.
Pittman has scored in four of the past five games, and it has become clear that Carson Wentz trusts him to be his primary target in the passing game. He's an every-week, matchup-proof starter with top-10 upside in PPR formats.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (vs. MIA) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,700]
Brown has been on fire of late, with double-digit targets and at least 19 PPR points in three of his last four games. There's little reason to think that won't continue Thursday night against a Dolphins defense surrendering the fourth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers in 2021.
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at WAS) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,900]
Both Evans and Chris Godwin are every-week starters in season-long fantasy leagues. But if ever there was a week to pay up for a wideout in DFS and consider stacking Evans and Tom Brady, it's in a matchup with an atrocious Washington secondary, especially with Antonio Brown still in a walking boot.
BAD MATCHUPS
DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (vs. CAR) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,700]
Hopkins is the kind of receiver who can go completely ballistic in any given week, bad matchup or not. But he is also "day-to-day" with an injured hamstring, has an unfavorable fantasy matchup for receivers, and quarterback Kyler Murray's status remains uncertain.
Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (at LAC) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,700]
Thielen bailed out fantasy managers last week by finding the end zone for the sixth time in eight games (and seventh overall). But the eighth-year veteran has hit double-digit targets only one time since Week 1 and draws a bad Week 10 matchup with a stout Chargers secondary.
SLEEPER
Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints (at TEN) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,100]
Callaway was relatively quiet last week against the Atlanta Falcons, although one of his three catches went for a touchdown. This play is more about the matchup than the player anyway. The Titans are second only to the Washington Football Team in PPR points per game allowed to wide receivers.
WEEK 10 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (at LV)
- Darren Waller, LV (vs. KC)
- George Kittle, SF (vs. LAR)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at MIA)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. BAL)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (at DAL)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at PIT)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. TB) [INJURED]
- Tyler Conklin, MIN (at LAC
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. PHI)
- Hunter Henry, NE (vs. CLE)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (at DEN)
- Dan Arnold, JAX (at IND)
- Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. CAR)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at SF)
- Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. DET)
- Jared Cook, LAC (vs. MIN)
- Gerald Everett, SEA (at GB)
- Mo Alie-Cox, IND (vs. JAX)
- Marcedes Lewis, GB (vs. SEA)
- Jack Doyle, IND (vs. JAX)
- David Njoku, CLE (at NE)
- Cameron Brate, TB (at WAS)
- Tommy Sweeney, BUF (at NYJ)
- Jonnu Smith, NE (vs. CLE)
- Adam Trautman, NO (at TEN)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at NE)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (at DAL)
- Tommy Tremble, CAR (at ARI)
There was little dissent this year regarding the top three tight ends in fantasy football. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs was king, followed in some order by George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The dissent started regarding which tight ends might be able to join those three in the elite tier. No one (with the possible exception of his family members) pointed to Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins.
Nine weeks into the season, Kelce is the top dog as expected, while Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens is second. But just a handful of points behind Andrews is Gesicki, who has hauled in 44 passes for 529 yards and two scores.
With an ADP of TE13 over the summer, Gesicki is the sort of bargain that helps win fantasy championships.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. PHI) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,300]
Fant is expected to clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocols ahead of this week's home date with the Philadelphia Eagles. His timing is excellent, as no team in the league is giving up more PPR points per game to tight ends this year than the Eagles.
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (vs. BAL) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,900]
Well, isn't that a coincidence! Gesicki has hauled in only seven catches for 102 yards without a touchdown over the last two weeks combined. But with William Fuller V and DeVante Parker still sidelined, a Ravens team giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends should help him get back on track.
BAD MATCHUPS
Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. MIN) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,200]
Cook hasn't made the kind of splash in Los Angeles that some analysts (by which I mean me) predicted. A sudden turnaround isn't especially likely this week against a Vikings defense giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2021.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (at DEN) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,700]
Goedert has been OK, but not much more than that. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4 and has three or fewer receptions in three of the last four weeks. Add in a bad matchup with the Broncos—they're allowing the third-fewest PPR points per game to tight ends—and Goedert is a marginal TE1 play at best.
SLEEPER
Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings (at LAC) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,400]
Conklin has been a pleasant surprise this season, ranking just outside the top 12 tight ends in fantasy points per game since Week 6. The Chargers have been stingy against receivers, but they've allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends so far this season.
WEEK 10 TIGHT END RANKINGS
Kickers and Defense
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at MIA)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at NYJ)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at WAS)
- Harrison Butker, KC (at LV)
- Matt Prater, ARI (vs. CAR)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. CLE)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. KC)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at DAL)
- Matt Gay, LAR (at SF)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. DET)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. SEA)
- Robbie Gould, SF (vs. LAR)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. NO)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. PHI)
- Greg Joseph, MIN (at LAC)
- Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vs. MIN)
- Michael Badgley, IND (vs. JAX)
- Zane Gonzalez, CAR (at ARI)
- Jason Myers, SEA (at GB)
- Chase McLaughlin, CLE (at NE)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (at DEN)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. BAL)
- Brian Johnson, NO (at TEN)
- Joey Slye, WAS (vs. TB)
- Matthew Wright, JAX (at IND)
- Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. DET)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at WAS)
- Arizona Cardinals (vs. CAR)
- Baltimore Ravens (at MIA)
- Los Angeles Rams (at SF)
- New England Patriots (vs. CLE)
- Indianapolis Colts (vs. JAX)
- Tennessee Titans (vs. NO)
- Dallas Cowboys (vs. ATL)
- Cleveland Browns (at NE)
- Philadelphia Eagles (at DEN)
- New Orleans Saints (at TEN)
- Denver Broncos (vs. PHI)
- Carolina Panthers (at ARI)
- Las Vegas Raiders (vs. KC)
- Green Bay Packers (vs. SEA)
- Los Angeles Chargers (vs. MIN)
- Miami Dolphins (vs. BAL)
- Minnesota Vikings (at LAC)
- San Francisco 49ers (vs. LAR)
- Detroit Lions (at PIT)
- Kansas City Chiefs (at LV)
- Seattle Seahawks (at GB)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (at IND)
For most of the 2021 season, the race to be No. 1 fantasy defense has come down to the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills. Neither of those teams was drafted within the top five at the position, which is why you should always wait to draft defenses in fantasy drafts.
However, a third team has inserted itself into the conversation in recent weeks.
After a dominant performance against the Carolina Panthers last week, the New England Patriots are only a few points behind the Bills, who are just a few points behind Arizona. Over the past three weeks, no defense in the league has scored more fantasy points than the Pats.
A Bill Belichick defense piling up fantasy points. Who would have thought?
GOOD MATCHUPS
Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (at DET)
Boswell returned to action in Week 9 after suffering a concussion the week prior. But this recommendation has less to do with Boswell's foot than it does a matchup with a Lions team allowing the most fantasy points per game to kickers in 2021.
Arizona Cardinals Defense (vs. CAR) [DK DFS Value: $3,700]
There are a few high-end fantasy defenses that have favorable matchups this week. Of that group, the Cardinals are the cheapest. If you've seen the Carolina offense the past few weeks, you know why this is a good play. If you haven't, take my word for it: It hasn't been pretty.
BAD MATCHUPS
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (at GB)
This game will be a lot more interesting if both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are under center, but Myers is a risky play regardless. The Packers have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers this season.
Carolina Panthers Defense (at ARI) [DK DFS VALUE: $2,400]
While the Panthers have been struggling mightily on offense, their defense has managed to maintain at least some fantasy relevance. However, they're now facing a Cardinals team that just hung 31 points on the San Francisco 49ers last week without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.
SLEEPER
Dallas Cowboys Defense (vs. ATL) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,000]
After a red-hot fantasy start fueled by a slew of takeaways, the Cowboys have cooled off considerably in recent weeks. Still, this is the least expensive DK defense with a top-10 matchup this week, and Dallas will likely be widely available in season-long formats as well after a Week 9 dud against Denver.
WEEK 9 KICKER RANKINGS
WEEK 9 DEFENSE RANKINGS
Top 100/"Flex" Rankings
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at LAC)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. JAX)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at SF)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (at ARI)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. SEA)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at TEN)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at NYJ)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (at WAS))
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at LV)
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. DET)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KCC (at LV)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. ATL) [INJURED]
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. MIN)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. TB)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at WAS)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. SEA)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (vs. NO)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (vs. KCC)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (at MIA)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at LAC)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (vs. CAR)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. LAR) [INJURED]
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at GB)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. ATL)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. LAR)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (at IND) [INJURED]
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. KC)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (at DAL)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. MIN)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. JAX)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at PIT)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (at WAS)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (at SF)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at LAC)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. DET)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at SF)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at MIA)
- Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (vs. LAR) [INJURED]
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at ARI)
- D'Ernest Johnson, RB, CLE (at NE)
- Julio Jones, WR, TEN (vs. NO)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. CLE)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at GB)
- Darrel Williams, RB, KC (at LV)
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (vs. PHI)
- Alex Collins, RB, SEA (at GB)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. PHI)
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (vs. BAL)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (vs. BAL)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (vs. BAL)
- Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF (at NYJ)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. MIN)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (vs. PHI)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. TB)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (at NE)
- Jordan Howard, RB, PHI (at DEN)
- Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (vs. KC)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at NYJ)
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (at DAL)
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at DEN)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (vs. CAR)
- Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (vs. PHI)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (vs. DET)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX (at IND)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (at NYJ)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at PIT)
- Devonta Freeman, RB, BAL (at MIA)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, TEN (vs. NO)
- Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (at NYJ)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. LAR)
- AJ Dillon, RB, GB (vs. SEA)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX (at IND)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. TB) [INJURED]
- Mike Davis, RB, ATL (at DAL)
- Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL (at MIA)
- Boston Scott, RB, PHI (at DEN)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE (at NE)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, LV (vs. KC)
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. ATL)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. CLE)
- Mark Ingram II, RB, NO (at TEN)
- Tyler Conklin, TE, MIN (at LAC)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (vs. JAX) [INJURED]
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (at PIT)
- J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS (vs. TB)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Jeremy McNichols, RB, TEN (vs. NO)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (vs. JAX)
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (vs. ATL) [INJURED]
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (at WAS)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. CLE) [INJURED]
- Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (vs. PHI) [COVID-19]
- Ty Johnson, RB, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Allen Lazard, WR, GB (vs. SEA)
- Carlos Hyde, RB, JAX (at IND)
- A.J. Green, WR, ARI (vs. CAR) [COVID-19]
Before we break down the top 100 players overall for Week 10—a list that can help with making flex decisions—it's time for this week's caveats.
There are no quarterbacks listed in this part of these rankings. If you play in a superflex league where signal-callers are eligible for flex spots, you almost always want a quarterback in that spot. To wit: Colt McCoy would have been a top-10 running back in Week 9.
The second one is easier said than done this time of year: relax.
If you're 2-7 or 1-8, then you're probably toast. But if you're 5-4 or 4-5, resist the urge to start overthinking every lineup decision. Yes, Zack Moss of the Buffalo Bills has a much better matchup than Miami's Myles Gaskin. But Gaskin is getting more touches. Touches equal opportunities for fantasy points.
In addition, don't second-guess yourself. It's wise to double-check lineups on Sunday morning to make sure there were no surprise scratches. But if you switch a bunch of players at the last second, you will live to regret it.
I pulled James Conner and replaced him with Chase Edmonds last Sunday. That knee-jerk mistake cost me a win.
WEEK 10 TOP 100/FLEX RANKINGS
Fantasy points allowed data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.