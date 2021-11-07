NFL Teams Who Reminded Us to Rethink Their Status After Week 9

1 of 6

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

One week after beating a talented and well-rested opponent in prime time on the road without superstar quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys got Prescott back...and got smoked at home by a team that had lost four of its last five games and just traded its biggest star.

How in the world did the Denver Broncos take down Dallas 30-16 Sunday in Arlington? You'd have to believe Prescott's injured calf was a factor when looking at the boxscore, but it wasn't empirically obvious that was the case. This was just an utter dud from Prescott, who completed just 19 of 39 passes and was 3-for-11 on attempts that traveled 15-plus yards downfield.

There were unforced throwing errors, turnovers, and dropped passes. It also didn't help that Broncos backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III dominated a vulnerable run defense.

Was this anomalous, or should Cowboys fans panic? Duds happen, Prescott might have been rusty and Dallas at least still has a solid pad in the soft NFC East. If they can bounce back with an easy win against the Atlanta Falcons at home next weekend, it'll be pretty easy to forget about this one.

Still, it's a reminder that the Cowboys aren't exactly a juggernaut right now.