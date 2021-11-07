New York Marathon 2021: Top Celebrities Expected to Race in NYC

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Associated Press

The New York Marathon is back for 2021 on Sunday, Nov. 7 and true to tradition, a litany of celebrities will run among more than 30,000 other runners in the 26.2-mile race.

Some of the world's best athletes will lace up their sneakers for the marathon's golden celebration and sprinkled in the crowd will be famous faces fans will recognize from other sports, music, movies and television.

While the bulk of those running will be out to win the race, most of the celebrities will be jogging and sprinting their hearts out to support worthwhile causes or raise money for their favorite charities.

Here's a few names from the star-studded lineup expected to attend Sunday's event in the city that never sleeps.

Christy Turlington Burns, Model

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Christy Turlington Burns is best known for being a pretty face, but she's also a dedicated runner.

The 52-year old model ran her first New York City Marathon 10 years ago and will be running the event for the ninth time, but this year, she's running it with her daughter, Grace.

Turlington Burns has participated in all six world marathons (Tokyo, Berlin, Chicago, Boston, London, New York) and will be running to support her her nonprofit, Every Mother Counts, which focuses on making pregnancy and childbirth safer for women.

"Running marathons has been one of the ways we educate the public about the challenges women and birthing people face here in the United States and around the world," Turlington Burns told Ben Blanchet of the NY Post.