Becky Lynch and the Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE Survivor SeriesNovember 22, 2021
Becky Lynch and the Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series is the event in which Raw and SmackDown fight for brand supremacy. The big winner in Sunday's pay-per-view was the red brand, which picked up five wins on the night.
However, there is little that is earned for a brand by taking that win. The wrestlers in the match are those who gain from victories and performances.
Roman Reigns vs. Big E, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and The Usos vs. RK-Bro were just a few of the huge matches on Sunday night, and many benefited from these show-stealing battles.
Omos also slipped in to take an impressive win in a Battle Royal that celebrated the legacy of The Rock. Bianca Belair made a huge statement with her win for Raw, but Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura were mostly forgotten in the shuffle.
Sunday night had a big enough spotlight to start the rise or fall of key talent in the final major WWE event of 2021, and the biggest winners could be in for a huge 2022.
Losers: Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura
Damian Priest has been well protected up to this point in WWE, but his recent work has been plagued by awkward booking. WWE is replacing his natural charisma with the artificial need for "an edge."
He only lost this match by disqualification, but the ending just made the whole contest feel like it didn't matter.
However, this wasn't the first indication that WWE did not care about this fight. Nakamura and Priest were announced this week despite a clash of the United States and intercontinental champions being commonplace for Survivor Series.
Neither man has defended his title in months in a serious match, and the two were thrown on the Kickoff show even though there was a last-minute Battle Royal booked for the PPV.
This could have been a chance to rebuild either champion. Instead, it reinforced that these are the secondary championships and don't matter much to WWE in the long term.
Winners: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have stood atop the women's division together over the past few years, and they showed at Survivor Series exactly why as they had, arguably, their best match to date together.
It was hard-hitting and intense. Following up on talk from both about their personal dislike of one another, these two leaned into their punches in an intense war that ended with Big Time Becks outsmarting The Queen.
It was a showcase of the peak stars in their divisions that easily stole the show from the outset. It may have been best for this to main-event rather than open for the rest of the show.
Lynch and Flair may never work together again, and if not, this was a fantastic final act. Big Time Becks picked up a huge win after a great few months, and The Queen showed once more why she's one of the best.
Winner: Omos
Omos is a star based purely on his size, and no one can quite match his presence. He showed that throughout the Battle Royal in honor of The Rock's 25th anniversary with WWE.
The match was not great, but it did set up Omos for an incredible 12 eliminations just two months out from the Royal Rumble. This builds the big man as the most dangerous threat to the established stars in January.
It was the first step to him moving out on his own. It should be interesting to see if he can thrive in a way that does not take away from his mystique. At the moment, he looks unstoppable.
AJ Styles does not need Omos, and he never did. It was always about building the new star. The Phenomenal One is a great veteran to mentor a budding star who began his career as just a big guy. But he is beginning to find his feet as a solo star.
Winner: Bianca Belair
Team SmackDown walked into the women's 5-on-5 elimination match with confidence, but the group fell apart when it seemed like the team could not lose. And Bianca Belair overcame the 4-on-1 odds to claim victory for Raw.
The EST of WWE had three eliminations while standing as the sole survivor for the red brand. The only woman who got close to her was Toni Storm, who scored the first two eliminations of the match.
Belair has dominated 2021 in many ways. Even though her SmackDown women's title loss was poorly handled, it is clear she is still one of the elite females in WWE behind just Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.
What this will lead to for The EST is uncertain. She has already lost to Big Time Becks multiple times. If she is to fight Lynch one more time, she has to win.
In the meantime, Belair will need worthy rivals. Doudrop has been set up already, but that feud is unlikely to last long.
Winner: Big E
Few people can compete with Roman Reigns. Even a close fight is enough, and Big E gave his opponent more than that. In an excellent main event, the WWE champion fought with all his heart to take down a rival who seemingly cannot be beaten and just fell short.
It was a true showcase match for E's future, and he stood out without interference or distractions. It was a main event battle with two men fighting with everything they had.
In the end, Reigns still rules the roost in WWE, and he will remain unstoppable for a long time to come. Until someone is ready to truly dethrone him, he should not be losing at all.
This was as competitive as it gets without using smoke and mirrors. The Usos did not interfere,a and The New Day did not get involved. It was just the two top guys performing for a crowd they had to sell to. By the end, everyone was on their feet.
Survivor Series may not have accomplished much, but it did allow everyone to see Big E is on that level. Give him another shot at Reigns, and maybe fans will see a different result.