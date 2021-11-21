Becky Lynch and the Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE Survivor Series

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series is the event in which Raw and SmackDown fight for brand supremacy. The big winner in Sunday's pay-per-view was the red brand, which picked up five wins on the night.

However, there is little that is earned for a brand by taking that win. The wrestlers in the match are those who gain from victories and performances.

Roman Reigns vs. Big E, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and The Usos vs. RK-Bro were just a few of the huge matches on Sunday night, and many benefited from these show-stealing battles.

Omos also slipped in to take an impressive win in a Battle Royal that celebrated the legacy of The Rock. Bianca Belair made a huge statement with her win for Raw, but Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura were mostly forgotten in the shuffle.

Sunday night had a big enough spotlight to start the rise or fall of key talent in the final major WWE event of 2021, and the biggest winners could be in for a huge 2022.