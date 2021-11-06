Bold Predictions for Second Half of 2021 NFL Season

2 of 6

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Going winless in the NFL almost seems as improbable as going undefeated. Too much has to go right (or wrong) for teams to achieve perfection on either side of the win column, and luck plays a factor.

But it's hard to deny the Detroit Lions don't look like a candidate for the first-ever 0-17 season. (Of course, this same franchise also went 0-16 in 2008.)

Sure, the Lions have been a few missed field goals here or there from picking up a win, but the overarching picture is a brutally ugly one: they are 0-8 with a minus-110 point differential.

That's just the beginning. New QB Jared Goff has thrown just eight scores and six picks over eight games, he has little in the way of quality help and the defense is one of three units to let up 30 or more points per game on average.

The Lions have been within seven points in a game just twice this season, most recently taking a 44-6 whipping at home courtesy of a 3-5 Philadelphia team. The rest of the way, they're looking at games against all NFC North foes that have already beat them once, plus tough matchups with Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Seattle and Green Bay.

This was always going to be a down year for a rebuilding club, but starting to look uncompetitive in bad games is a warning sign that the Lions might be able to "overcome" the luck factor and go winless.