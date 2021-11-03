World Series 2021: Braves Trophy Celebration Highlights, Comments and More

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

After 26 long years, the Atlanta Braves are World Series champions once again.

The Houston Astros took the Braves to Game 6, and back to Minute Maid Park, but in the end, Atlanta was able to prevent a Game 7 and get the job done on Tuesday night. The Braves blanked the Astros 7-0 to take the series 4-2.

Fittingly, Jorge Soler, whose three-run, third-inning homer on Tuesday night approached the stratosphere, was named World Series MVP after hitting .300 with three home runs, six RBIs and three walks during the six-game series.

Needless to day, joy and relief are abundant in Atlanta as the Braves broke "the curse." Fans remained in the stadium long past the trophy ceremony to celebrate their team.

Let's relive the moment through the highlights of and reactions to the Braves' trophy celebration.

The irony of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver as a result of Georgia's new voting law, presenting the trophy to the team was not lost on the Braves fans in attendance at Minute Maid Park and on social media alike.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Manfred's reason for pulling the game out of Atlanta was that it was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport," but the decision did have real and negative consequences for the city and its communities who relied on that revenue.

Braves fans used the trophy presentation ceremony to make their voices heard on another matter. Star Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who tied a club record with five home runs in the 2021 postseason, is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career.

Freeman has been with the Braves since they selected him in the second round of the 2007 draft.

During the trophy presentation, Braves fans could clearly be heard chanting "RE-SIGN FREDDIE":

The 32-year-old has said he doesn't want to play anywhere else.

Elsewhere during the celebration, Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia had some words of advice for winners:



Others in the Atlanta sports world congratulated the Braves on social media Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, including Georgia and Georgia Tech Football and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

In the clubhouse, as the team celebrated with champagne, manager Brian Snitker told his team, "You boys are going to be world champions the rest of your lives."

He also thanked the fans for their support.

The Braves announced their championship parade will be held on Friday.