NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Examining Top News and Rumors

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2021 NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday without much fanfare after several key trades went down throughout the regular season to this point.

The deadline wasn't enough to force any teams into making any blockbusters. There were a total of four deals that went down on deadline day, including a player-for-player swap that saw guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif sent to the Jets for tight end Dan Brown and Melvin Ingram shipped from the Steelers to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But sometimes it's the deals that don't get made that make the trade deadline interesting.

The rumor mill is always churning this time of year, and even when deals don't get made, it can give us some insight into both the organizations and players involved.

With the deadline behind us, here's a look at the top news and rumors that emerged from this year's trade deadline.