NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Examining Top News and Rumors

NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Examining Top News and RumorsNovember 3, 2021
The 2021 NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday without much fanfare after several key trades went down throughout the regular season to this point.
The deadline wasn't enough to force any teams into making any blockbusters. There were a total of four deals that went down on deadline day, including a player-for-player swap that saw guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif sent to the Jets for tight end Dan Brown and Melvin Ingram shipped from the Steelers to the Kansas City Chiefs.
But sometimes it's the deals that don't get made that make the trade deadline interesting.
The rumor mill is always churning this time of year, and even when deals don't get made, it can give us some insight into both the organizations and players involved.
With the deadline behind us, here's a look at the top news and rumors that emerged from this year's trade deadline.
Von Miller Makes the Rams Defense Even Scarier
OK, so this one wasn't technically a deadline-day deal, but it was completed just one day before the deadline on Monday, so we'll say it counts.
The Rams might not be taking the most conventional approach to roster building. They have just three picks in the 2022 draft after sending their second- and third-round picks in the next draft to the Broncos in exchange for the edge-rusher.
It's a no-brainer for the Broncos. They save a considerable amount of cap space and will have even more draft capital as they potentially look to get a quarterback next offseason.
For the Rams, it's the kind of all-in move the franchise hasn't shied away from. It takes a pass rush that was already scary and makes it downright terrifying. The Rams are already first in sacks (25) and fourth in hurries (41).
They have the best interior rusher in the league in Aaron Donald. Leonard Floyd is ninth in sacks. Now, offensive lines are going to have to figure out how to get all three blocked on key downs in the playoffs. That's not a fun proposition.
Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. Will Have to Play Nice
It was a rough couple of days for the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. leading up to the trade deadline.
First, the Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 15-10 in a game where Beckham only registered one catch for six yards with one official target. Another target, which Beckham failed to come down with, was negated by a roughing the passer penalty on Alex Highsmith.
On the season, Beckham has come down with just 50 percent of his targets and is averaging a career-low 5.7 targets a game.
Frustration continued beyond Sunday as Beckham's father posted a video on Instagram of multiple occasions where Beckham appeared to be open but wasn't thrown the ball.
After the deadline, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote that Beckham's camp "undoubtedly asked the Browns to trade him by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline."
As frustrated as Beckham may be, the Browns didn't find an offer they liked. Kimberly A. Martin of ESPN reported the Browns and Saints had conversations regarding a trade but couldn't come to an agreement.
She also noted that there is still "optimism" within the Browns organization that Beckham can still be a big part of a second-half turnaround.
If the Browns were to release the wide receiver, they would likely be stuck covering around $8 million in salary, as he would likely clear waivers. They aren't going to do that unless he becomes absolutely unbearable, which would only hurt his value in free agency.
For now, the two parties are going to have to learn to coexist.
Deshaun Watson Staying Put for Now
The biggest possible trade that could've went down Tuesday would have been Deshaun Watson finding a new home.
Even before deadline day came, it didn't appear as though the quarterback would be going anywhere. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN had already reported the Carolina Panthers were pulling themselves out of the running because of uncertainty as to whether the quarterback would waive his no-trade clause and "lack of clarity with his legal situation."
Watson has yet to suit up for the Texans this season. He is facing 22 lawsuits stemming from allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Ten women have filed formal complaints with Houston police as well.
With the Panthers out, the only team still connected to the 26-year-old was the Miami Dolphins. However, they didn't ultimately pull the trigger.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Dolphins and Texans had discussed a trade at times throughout the season and a potential deal would have sent at least three first-round picks back to Houston.
However, the two sides could not come to an agreement before the trade deadline, meaning if a deal happens involving Watson, we won't see it until the season comes to a close.
According to reporting from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made the call to move on for now as the sides could not come to an agreement on contingencies within the deal, presumably based on the result of Watson's legal situation.
Essentially, we should prepare for at least five more months of trade rumors and speculation surrounding the quarterback.