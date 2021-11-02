NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises & Non-Deals

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL trade deadline came and went. While the league rarely generates as much excitement as Major League Baseball at its deadline, there was plenty of intrigue to be had leading up to the 4 p.m. ET cutoff.

One of the biggest names floating in the rumor mill was Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The three-time Pro Bowler hasn't played this season as he faces 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from women who have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct.

However, the Texans were willing to move him at the right price. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, that price remained high as the Texans believed that Watson might settle the lawsuits in order to facilitate a trade.

Ultimately, that didn't happen, and Watson was not dealt.

However, some notable names were moved by the deadline, including Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller. The eight-time Pro Bowl sack artist landed with the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that many viewed as a case of the rich getting richer.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Miller joins a Rams team that sits at 7-1 and already leads the NFL in sacks (25).

While Miller landing in Los Angeles only increases the Rams' chances of making a Super Bowl run, it marks the end of an era in Denver.

With the Broncos, Miller appeared in 142 games—starting all of them—and compiled 110.5 sacks, 509 tackles, 21 passes defended, 142 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 26 forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown. He was also named MVP of Super Bowl 50.

Miller was not the only pass-rusher to be moved ahead of the deadline. The Pittsburgh Steelers traded longtime Los Angeles Chargers edge defender Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

Naturally, some members of the Chargers faithful were less than thrilled to see Ingram land with a division rival.

The Texans, meanwhile, sent pass-rusher Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers—a move that many San Francisco fans should be happy to see.

Despite having star pass-rusher Nick Bosa healthy, the 49ers have totaled just 16 sacks this season. Omenihu hasn't logged a sack yet in 2021, but he had four last season to go with 21 quarterback pressures, five tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack was not dealt, though logic suggested that a move would have made sense.

The Colts have emerging star Jonathan Taylor at the top of the depth chart and a quality receiving back in Nyheim Hines. Mack has only logged 28 carries in six games and easily could have found more opportunities on a different roster.

Unsurprisingly, many in the fantasy community who had taken a flier on Mack were hoping that this would be the case.

Another notable name who wasn't traded was Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The former New York Giants superstar has not been a focal point of the Browns offense this season, as illustrated by his 34 targets and 17 receptions in six games.

Beckham's lack of usage certainly caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers forward and Akron-born LeBron James.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Beckham's relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield is not in a good place.

Naturally, many believed that a Beckham deal was bound to happen at zero hour.

No deal was made. However, one Brown did get traded just before the deadline: tight end Dan Brown.

The New York Jets dealt Brown to the Chiefs in exchange for interior offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Duvernay-Tardif has started 56 games but none since 2019.

In 2020, Duvernay-Tardif, who is a medical doctor, opted out of playing to treat patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. He suffered a broken hand during training camp and has yet to appear in a game this season.

The Canada native joins a Jets team that just shocked the Cincinnati Bengals en route to their second win of the season. For the record, that's only two fewer wins than his old club.

Fans of the reigning AFC champions should feel good that their team was one of the few to try improving its roster at the deadline.

*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.