NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Names Before 2021 Deadline

NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Names Before 2021 DeadlineNovember 1, 2021
The 2021 NFL trade deadline is nearly upon us, and with one game left in Week 8, we're likely to see a fair bit of activity over the next 24 hours.
After 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the NFL trade window will be closed until the spring.
We've already seen a few noteworthy trades during the regular season—running back Mark Ingram II and Joe Flacco were both dealt this past week—and there is no shortage of rumors heading into Tuesday's deadline.
Here, we'll dive into some of the latest NFL trade buzz.
Texans Unlikely to Deal Brandin Cooks
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is, at first blush, a prime trade candidate. He's a remarkable pass-catcher—one who amassed 83 yards and a touchdown against a good Los Angeles Rams defense on Sunday—and the Texans are going nowhere this season.
Teams are also viewing the Texans as deadline sellers, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"Teams are watching the Texans, and not just because of Deshaun Watson," Graziano wrote.
However, it doesn't appear that Books can be had, unless a contender is willing to blow Houston away with a trade offer.
"Cooks is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade. Don't expect him to be available," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport recently wrote.
While Houston could always be spewing smoke, keeping Cooks does make sense. The Texans want to evaluate rookie quarterback Davis Mills, a process that is easier with a quality wideout like Cooks on the roster. Presumably, the Texans will be developing either Mills or another signal-caller in 2022 as well, so Cooks could be a needed asset next season as well.
Cooks is under contract through the 2022 season.
Dolphins, Texans 'Open' to a Watson Trade but a Deadline Deal May Not Happen
The Texans are likely going to move on from Watson at some point. Watson requested a trade in the offseason and hasn't played this season as he faces 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from women who have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct.
The Miami Dolphins are interested in Watson, and according to Rapoport, but teams are "open" to making a deal.
"It has essentially been this way for several weeks." Rapoport wrote.
However, compensation remains an issue, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
"Per multiple sources, the Dolphins wanted Watson to settle the 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions," Florio wrote. "Per multiple sources, once the Texans caught wind of the growing possibility that the 22 civil lawsuits would be settled, their price for Watson went up."
Miami may acquire Watson eventually. However, it feels unlikely to happen until the lawsuits and criminal complaints are resolved and/or until Miami can get a price tag with which it is comfortable. In other words, it's unlikely to happen before Tuesday afternoon.
Interest in Tua Tagovailoa Appears Low
Whether or not the Dolphins acquire Watson, the future of Tua Tagovailoa in Miami appears uncertain at best. The second-year quarterback out of Alabama has shown flashes but has not played up to the level of fellow 2020 draft picks like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.
With the Dolphins falling to 1-7 on Sunday, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft is a more realistic goal than the playoffs.
However, Miami doesn't appear ready to throw in the proverbial towel where Tagovailoa is concerned. Before Sunday's game, head coach Brian Flores once again declared Tagovailoa his quarterback for the remainder of the season.
"Barring injury, yeah," Flores said, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.
There's another layer to Tagovailoa's status at the deadline, though. Even if the Dolphins are quietly interested in moving the 23-year-old, they could struggle to find takers.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Texans aren't interested in acquiring Tagovailoa. Mike Klis of 9News Denver has reported that the Denver Broncos—another franchise that has struggled to find a long-term answer under center—aren't interested either.
If Miami does move on from Tagovailoa, it probably isn't happening before the new league year.
Steelers Are Open to Trading Melvin Ingram III
The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 4-3 on Sunday, but they may be willing to part with a notable member of their defense.
According to Rapoport, Pittsburgh has entertained the idea of moving pass-rusher Melvin Ingram III.
"With inconsistent playing time, teams have begun calling the Steelers about potentially trading for Ingram, and it does appear the Steelers have listened and engaged," Rapoport wrote. "Due the balance of just $1.075 million in base salary [the team paid $2.925 million in a signing bonus], Ingram isn't expensive."
The Steelers acquired Ingram during the offseason to bolster their pass rush and to help replace the departed Bud Dupree. However, the results thus far have been mixed.
Ingram has produced 11 quarterback pressures in Pittsburgh, but he's also registered only one sack.
The Steelers held out Ingram in Week 8 because of a groin injury, but with the deadline looming, it's fair to wonder if Pittsburgh simply wanted to ensure that Ingram would be healthy enough to be a trade chip.
The Steelers may be back in the playoff mix, but for the right offer, they'll probably let Ingram go.