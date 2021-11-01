NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Names Before 2021 Deadline

0 of 4

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is nearly upon us, and with one game left in Week 8, we're likely to see a fair bit of activity over the next 24 hours.

After 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the NFL trade window will be closed until the spring.

We've already seen a few noteworthy trades during the regular season—running back Mark Ingram II and Joe Flacco were both dealt this past week—and there is no shortage of rumors heading into Tuesday's deadline.

Here, we'll dive into some of the latest NFL trade buzz.