NHL on TNT Preview: Vladimir Tarasenko and the Blues Hit Hollywood vs. the Kings

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Hockey Night in Hollywood.

OK, perhaps it doesn't carry the same television cache quite yet as its hockey-crazed international neighbor to the north, but that doesn't mean it won't be a compelling watch Wednesday night when the streaking St. Louis Blues headline Week Four of TNT's weekly NHL package at 10 p.m. ET.

The Blues, who've opened with six wins in seven games, will put an unbeaten road record (3-0-0) to the test again when they visit Staples Center to take on the Los Angeles Kings.

St. Louis is enjoying a resurgence of sorts from veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who spent much of the offseason as fodder for trade rumors but has opened the season in a Blues uniform and produced four goals and five assists in the team's first seven games.



Injuries had limited the now-29-year-old to just seven goals in 34 games over the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Kings are trying to right a ship that nearly capsized in the early going.

Los Angeles was just 1-5-1 through its first seven games but has since bounced back with consecutive defeats of the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres in games two and three of what'll be a five-game homestand through Friday night.

The team has played five games without 14-year NHL veteran Drew Doughty, who was lost for eight weeks with a bruised right knee after an illegal hit by Jani Hakanpaa in an Oct. 22 game against the Dallas Stars.

The B/R hockey writing team took a comprehensive look at the matchup and sized up some of the more prominent betting options from the number-crunchers at DraftKings. Click through to get the pertinent information and perhaps uncover an opportunity or two to cash in on the action.