NFL Scores Week 8: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC Games

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season is underway. The action kicked off Thursday night, when the Green Bay Packers used a late end-zone interception to outlast the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

It's not a stretch to say that it was one of the best Thursday night games in recent memory.

While Sunday's early slate featured some equally exciting action, a couple of blowouts were in the mix. The Philadelphia Eagles romped over the Detroit Lions 44-6. The Los Angeles Rams cruised to a 38-22 victory over the Houston Texans.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of Sunday afternoon was the New York Jets' 34-31 upset over the Cincinnati Bengals. Jets quarterback Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, lifting the Jets to only their second win of the season.

In the late afternoon, the New Orleans Saints managed to knock off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game that featured a fair amount of miscues from the Buccaneers offense. The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, snapped their losing streaks.

Below you'll find full results, updated conference standings and the top fantasy performances of the week (points-per-reception scoring). Updates will be available Sunday Night Football.