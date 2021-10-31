NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

0 of 6

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

The eighth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season is upon us. Over the next 12-plus hours, most eyes will be affixed to the games themselves and the action on the field. However, there's plenty of activity taking place that won't be seen between the sidelines.

While players are battling it out Sunday and Monday, franchise decision-makers will be behind the scenes weighing their trade options.

That's right. When Week 8 wraps up Monday night, the 2021 trade window won't be far behind. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make moves. After that, the market will be closed until the 2022 league year begins.

Here, you'll find a look at some of the latest trade-related news, rumors and predictions with the deadline just over 24 hours away.