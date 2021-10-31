NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and MoreOctober 31, 2021
The eighth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season is upon us. Over the next 12-plus hours, most eyes will be affixed to the games themselves and the action on the field. However, there's plenty of activity taking place that won't be seen between the sidelines.
While players are battling it out Sunday and Monday, franchise decision-makers will be behind the scenes weighing their trade options.
That's right. When Week 8 wraps up Monday night, the 2021 trade window won't be far behind. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make moves. After that, the market will be closed until the 2022 league year begins.
Here, you'll find a look at some of the latest trade-related news, rumors and predictions with the deadline just over 24 hours away.
Rumor: Steelers Are Willing to Part with Melvin Ingram III
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't come out and said as much publicly, but the buzz that they're willing to move pass-rusher Melvin Ingram III seems pretty close to fact.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently noted that the Steelers will be willing to move Ingram if second-year man Alex Highsmith "continues to develop."
Highsmith only has one more chance to show his stuff before Pittsburgh has to make a decision on Ingram—the Steelers take on the rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday—but NFL Media's Ian Rapoport has also noted that Pittsburgh has entertained the idea of moving Ingram.
"With inconsistent playing time, teams have begun calling the Steelers about potentially trading for Ingram, and it does appear the Steelers have listened and engaged," Rapoport wrote. "Due the balance of just $1.075 million in base salary [the team paid $2.925 million in a signing bonus], Ingram isn't expensive."
If the Steelers move to 4-3 on Sunday, they may be inclined to see what else they can get out of Ingram this season. My best guess, though, is that they would move him for the right offer. While Ingram has produced 11 quarterback pressures in Pittsburgh, he's logged only one sack.
Prediction: Texans Don't Move Brandin Cooks Before Deadline
The Houston Texans have been heavily linked to the trade deadline because of quarterback Deshaun Watson—and we'll get to him shortly. However, Watson is not the only player other teams are monitoring, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"Teams are watching the Texans, and not just because of Deshaun Watson," Graziano wrote.
One name worth noting is that of wide receiver Brandin Cooks. He has already been traded three times in his NFL career, and he doesn't appear particularly happy with some of the moves that general manager Nick Caserio has made.
"Such a joke," Cooks tweeted after Houston traded running back Melvin Ingram II to the New Orleans Saints (h/t Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle).
Graziano, though, doesn't "get the sense" that Houston is willing to move Cooks or tackle Laremy Tunsil, barring an overwhelming offer.
It would make sense for Houston to hang on to Cooks for now. He's one of the only consistent offensive options on the team, and whether or not rookie Davis Mills can be the future at quarterback, the Texans need to get a fair evaluation of him. Dumping Mills' best pass-catcher would be a detriment to that process.
News: Dolphins Don't Plan to Replace Tagovailoa at Quarterback
The jury is still out on second-year Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and there's been plenty of buzz about Miami replacing him via a trade for Watson.
Watson hasn't played this season as he faces 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from women who have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct. However, the Miami Dolphins are interested and have agreed with Houston on preliminary trade compensation, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.
However, the Dolphins have publicly stated that Tagovailoa will remain the starter for the rest of the season, barring injury.
"Barring injury, yeah," head coach Brian Flores said, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.
Smokescreens regularly come with the trade deadline, so Flores may not be 100 percent honest when saying that Tagovailoa is his quarterback. It's reasonable to assume, though, that Miami won't commit to a Watson trade until there's more clarity on the lawsuits and criminal complaints.
The flip side of the proverbial coin is that Tagovailoa doesn't appear to carry much trade value right now.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Texans aren't interested in acquiring Tagovailoa. Mike Klis of 9News Denver has reported that the Denver Broncos aren't interested either.
Rumor: Panthers Have No Interest in Trading Christian McCaffrey for Watson
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. However, this hasn't kept him out of the headlines.
According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, trade talks between the Panthers and Texans involving Watson have stalled. Per La Canfora, there was talk of Carolina including McCaffrey as part of a Watson trade.
"League sources said the Panthers at the time were willing to part with three high picks and All-Pro running back McCaffrey in a package for Watson," La Canfora wrote.
In the same report, though, La Canfora reported that, per a source, the Panthers did not include McCaffrey in any trade conversation. This meshes with a report from ProFootballTalks' Mike Florio.
"Per a source with direct knowledge of the team’s thinking, the Panthers have no plans to pursue the Texans quarterback before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET," Florio wrote. "The source also explained that the Panthers never offered or considered offering running back Christian McCaffrey as part of a trade package."
So, while the Panthers may look to acquire Watson in the offseason and may be willing to part with McCaffrey, they don't appear to have yet put the star running back on the table.
Prediction: Broncos Trade Kyle Fuller Before the Deadline
While it's looking increasingly unlikely that Watson will be moved before Tuesday, Denver cornerback Kyle Fuller could soon have a new home. According to Rapoport, the Broncos did receive interest in the two-time Pro Bowler before the season.
"The Broncos received trade calls prior to the season, choosing instead to hang on to Fuller as added depth," Rapoport wrote.
Much has changed since the preseason, though. Denver has lost four in a row, and the Broncos seem to have soured on Fuller. After starting the first five games, Fuller played a mere two snaps in Week 6 and did not play at all in Week 7.
With Fuller on a one-year deal, there's little reason for the Broncos to keep him if they aren't going to play him and can get value in return.
And there's a good chance that Denver can get value in return. While Fuller hasn't lived up to expectations this year, he was a reliable 16-game starter for the Chicago Bears in 2020. He finished that season with eight passes defended and an opposing passer rating of 89.8.
If the Broncos cannot use Fuller, another team can.
Rumor: Eagles Have Received Calls on Andre Dillard
Philadelphia Eagles backup left tackle Andre Dillard was thrust into a starting role for a time this season because of injuries. Starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, guard Brandon Brooks and guard Isaac Seumalo have all missed time.
However, with Mailata healthy, Dillard is back to a reserve role and could be a deadline trade chip for Philadelphia. According to Rapoport, teams have been inquiring about his availability.
"Dillard hasn't been in the starting lineup, and recently, he has been taking reps at guard in practice," Rapoport wrote. "So, teams have been calling with trade interest. ... The Eagles won't give him away, and there are scenarios where he's a part of their future, anyway. But teams believe a quality second-day pick would be enough to pry Dillard away."
Dillard, the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 draft, has made four starts this season and could interest teams with offensive line concerns. A franchise could also be willing to simply take a flier on the 26-year-old to see if it can develop him.
The Eagles, meanwhile, could look to get value out of a player who has provided little since being drafted (eight career starts). A lot could hinge on how the Eagles fare against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. If Philadelphia falls to 2-6 against the winless Lions, it could conceivably engage in a fire sale. The Eagles, after all, already dealt longtime tight end Zach Ertz.
*Contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.