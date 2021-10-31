The 10 Scariest Players in the NHL Today

0 of 10

Fear is a natural part of being human. It has multiple purposes and generally leaves us with one of three responses: fight, flight or freeze.

From an evolutionary standpoint, one could argue that fear is why we're all here in the first place. Our ancestors were afraid of the right things at the right times and through luck or guile or a mix of both were able to pass on their genes through reproduction.

You probably didn't come here to wax poetic about fear and its role in human life. You came here to talk hockey.

The game itself isn't a life-or-death sport, and the NHL isn't a life-or-death league. Still, turn on any game on any given night, and you can find players or situations that can (and do) trigger a fear-driven response.

Watch during warm-ups, and odds are good that you'll see a fan down near the glass who hasn't been that close to the action before. A player rips a shot that misses the net and catches the glass, and the impact will scare said fan.

It's an understandable response. It's a predictable one too.

Looking across the league, which players are capable of generating their own kind of fear? It doesn't have to necessarily be physical, either. Let's take a look, and if we missed anyone, we'd love to hear your arguments down in the comments section.