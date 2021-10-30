UFC 267 Results: Glover Teixeira Wins Title, Petr Yan Secures Interim Belt

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Longtime UFC contender Glover Teixeira became a champion at 42 years old with a second-round submission win over Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Teixeira put the incumbent light heavyweight champion on notice with a takedown in the opening minute of the first round. The savvy veteran controlled the champion on the ground, wearing him down.

In the second frame, it was Teixeira's striking that set up his ground success. The Brazilian landed a flush left hook that staggered Blachowicz and led to the eventual takedown.

Once there, Teixeira wasted little time in slapping on the rear-naked choke, and the tap came quickly thereafter.

It took nine-plus years and 21 fights in the Octagon for Teixeira to capture a UFC championship. He lost his first title shot to Jones Jones in 2014. Seven years later, he is the man to beat in the division.

Teixeira wasn't the only big winner on the night. Here's a look at the complete results.

Main Card

Petr Yan def. Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Islam Makhachev def. Dan Hooker via first-round submission (kimura)

via first-round submission (kimura) Alexander Volkov def. Marcin Tybura via decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Li Jingliang via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

via first-round submission (rear-naked choke) Magomed Ankalaev def. Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Prelims

Amanda Ribas def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Zubaira Tukhugov def. Ricardo Ramos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Albert Duraev def. Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos def. Benoit Saint-Denis via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Shamil Gamzatov via first-round TKO (punches)

Lerone Murphy def. Makwan Amirkhani via second-round knockout (knee)

Andre Petroski def. Yaozong Hu via third-round submission (arm-triangle choke)

Tagir Ulanbekhov def. Allan Nascimento via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Petr Yan def. Cory Sandhagen

The interim bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen lived up to the hype. The vast majority of the five-round fight was a beautiful string of high-level striking exchanges.

While Sandhagen landed more strikes, Yan's appeared to do the most damage. A devastating spinning strike was among the best highlights, but his work to the body and legs led the way in his effort as well.

Sandhagen had his own moments. He was a game opponent and mixed in a takedown as well, but it was Yan's fight.

He now claims the belt and, more importantly, will get the opportunity for redemption against Aljamain Sterling. He lost his undisputed title when he was disqualified against Sterling after throwing an illegal knee.

Islam Makhachev def. Dan Hooker

It didn't take long for Islam Makhachev to impose his will on Dan Hooker. The fast-rising Russian submitted Hooker with a kimura in just under two-and-a-half minutes in the first round.

Hooker's best chance was to keep the fight on the feet, but it took just moments for Makhachev to get him on the ground.

Once that happened, Hooker looked a lot like previous Makhachev opponents: helpless. With Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner, he put on an Eagle-esque performance, wasting no time to get to dominant position and lock in the submission.

It's hard to deny that Makhachev is deserving of a title shot. He's won nine straight. He's been dominant in those wins and just dispatched a solid fighter in Hooker in under three minutes.

Whether he can have that kind of success against the elites in the division is the only question remaining.

Alexander Volkov def. Marcin Tybura

Alexander Volkov utilized his 6'7" frame beautifully en route to a unanimous decision victory over the shorter Marcin Tybura in heavyweight action.

Tybura had his moments in the bout and was aggressive in taking the fight to his opponent. However, the reach advantage was simply too much, and Tybura was unable to take the fight to the ground. According to ESPN's numbers, Volkov stuffed all 16 of Tybura's takedown attempts.

That allowed him to turn the fight into a pure boxing match where his jab and overhand right were difficult tools for Tybura to answer.

The win was a nice bounce-back performance for Volkov, who was coming off a loss to Ciryl Gane. Despite that loss, he proved he's still a tough out for most of the fighters in the division.

Khamzat Chimaev def. Li Jingliang

Those waiting to see Khamzat Chimaev get tested in the cage are going to have to wait a little longer. Chimaev had no issues dispatching of Li Jingliang with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Chimaev was one of the breakout stars when the UFC initially went to Fight Island in 2020. He won three fights in 66 days but has been inactive since after suffering from complications from COVID-19.

He certainly seemed to be completely recovered in this one. He secured a takedown right away and even took some time to talk to Dana White, who was sitting cageside, before dumping his opponent to the ground.

Once on the ground, Chimaev continued to work for position until he was able to lock in the choke and get the win.

Now that Chimaev is healthy, he has the potential to be the most fun story in the welterweight division. He has bulldozed through all opponents so far but has yet to even be hit more than once in a fight to this point, per UFC Stats.

That's as dominant as it gets, and he's only going to get bigger fights while it continues.

Magomed Ankalaev def. Volkan Oezdemir

Magomed Ankalaev continues to look like an absolute nightmare for light heavyweight opponents. The 29-year-old earned a unanimous decision win over Volkan Oezdemir in a brilliant display of his well-rounded skill set.

Ankalaev established an early lead with his sharp striking. His ability to play the part of both aggressor and counterstriker through the round kept Oezdemir on his toes and put him ahead on the cards.

In the second round, he continued to win the striking exchanges but also reminded Oezdemir that he has some wrestling in his game with a takedown and some ground-and-pound.

The third round was more of the same as Ankalaev completed a thorough decision victory over a solid UFC veteran in Oezdemir.

There aren't many fellow veterans who are going to be all that excited to draw Ankalaev in future bouts.