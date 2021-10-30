World Series 2021: Odds, Prop Bets, Prediction for Astros vs. Braves Game 4

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The World Series took a low-scoring turn in Game 3 thanks to the tremendous pitching efforts of both bullpens.

Atlanta and Houston will likely use deeper parts of their respective bullpens to get through Game 4.

Zack Greinke is the only scheduled starter listed as of Saturday morning. He did not last long in his previous postseason start against the Boston Red Sox.

A few of the Atlanta hitters who played in the American League have some history against Greinke, and that could be beneficial for the team's first trip around the order.

Atlanta is expected to use an opener and a few long relievers in the first half of Game 4 to bridge the gap to its high-leverage relievers.

Some of Houston's bats have been quiet in three games, so it may take a big hit from a player in the bottom half of the order to provide a much-needed jolt to a lineup that produced two hits in Game 3.

World Series Game 4 Odds

Money Line: Houston (-105; bet $105 to win $100); Atlanta (-115)

Run Line: Houston (-1.5; +165), Atlanta (+1.5; -195)

Over/Under: 8.5

Prop Bet Prediction

Eddie Rosario Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Eddie Rosario is one of the Atlanta hitters with a recent history against Greinke.

Rosario is 2-for-5 in his career against Houston's Game 4 starter. He hit a home run off the right-handed pitcher while he was with Cleveland this season.

Rosario has been one of the most consistent hitters this postseason. He is one of five Atlanta players with three hits in the World Series.

The Atlanta outfielder should be back in the leadoff role against a right-handed pitcher. Jorge Soler should assume that role if Framber Valdez starts Game 5 for Houston.

Rosario has the potential to start off an early rally with a hit, or by drawing a walk. He has earned one free pass in 12 World Series at-bats.

The 30-year-old could benefit from his small bit of familiarity against Greinke to set up Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies in run-producing situations. Freeman and Albies also have three hits each in the Fall Classic.

All you need for Rosario to cash his total bases over is for him to get on with a walk or single and then advance through a hit or productive out from Atlanta's No. 2 and No. 3 hitters.

In Greinke's last postseason start, he gave up a home run, walk and had a Boston batter reach on an error in the first inning. He was chased in the second frame after he issued another walk and got a groundout.

Greinke might not be in the game for long, but Rosario could take advantage of the right-hander while he is on the bump to get Atlanta off to a fast start.

Kyle Tucker Over 0.5 Runs Scored (+110)

The bottom half of Houston's order is more trustworthy than the top four hitters right now.

Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez have combined for four hits in three games. Michael Brantley has five hits, but he has not scored a run.

Kyle Tucker has been part of the offensive spark produced by the bottom half. Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel have been important to the cause as well.

Tucker is tied with Gurriel for the second-most hits in the series by a Houston player. He is one of three Houston players to score two runs.

Tucker can manufacture a run on his own if he reaches base through a hit or a walk. He already has a stolen base in the series, and he could take advantage of Travis d'Arnaud's weak arm to advance 90 feet.

Gurriel, who hits directly behind Tucker, has three hits and one RBI in the series. Gurriel only has two strikeouts, which means he has a high chance of putting the ball in play with Tucker on base.

It is possible that Altuve and others get going in Game 4, but if you are betting Houston player props, Tucker is one of the more trustworthy players to choose.

Score Prediction

Atlanta 3, Houston 1

Atlanta's bullpen game strategy means manager Brian Snitker should mix and match his combinations in the first five or six innings to keep the Houston bats off-balance.

Once Atlanta reaches the sixth, it will call on A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson, Tyler Matzek and Will Smith, who were impressive holding a small lead in Game 3.

Houston has too many question marks about its production across the lineup right now. Altuve's only two hits of the series came in Game 2. Alvarez and Bregman have not been as threatening at the plate as they need to be.

Atlanta holds a 25-19 advantage in hits and has a 4-1 lead in home runs. The Atlanta order proved it could do a better job of producing runs in a low-scoring affair in Game 3.

Even if the game takes a high-scoring turn, Atlanta is better equipped to win because its bats have been more consistent over 27 innings.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

