Ranking the Top 7 Defensive Pairings in the NHL Today

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

Scoring goals is the name of the game in hockey, but it's also important to limit an opponent's offensive opportunities. That's why it's crucial to have a strong first pairing to anchor a blue-line corps.

Those defensemen log the most ice time among their teammates, including in power-play and short-handed situations. The pairing usually consists of a skilled puck-mover and a shutdown blueliner. However, it's not unusual for there to be two swift-skating defenders who can also generate offense or two defensive-minded rearguards who can neutralize an opponent's top scorers.

Maintaining an elite defensive pairing can mean the difference between a contender and a pretender. Finding the right combination isn't easy. Sometimes a duo that works well together can be split up to address weaknesses elsewhere on the blue line.

Here's our ranking of the best defensive pairings for the 2021-22 season. They are listed by left and right defense. Individual awards, experience and performance were among the items that factored into this ranking.

