3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 8 Win

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers dethroned the Arizona Cardinals from the ranks of the unbeaten Thursday night.

Green Bay produced the victory without Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Adams and Lazard are on the COVID-19/reserve list, and Valdes-Scantling is working his way back from injury.

Aaron Rodgers was not fazed by the offensive absences, as he relied on Aaron Jones and Randall Cobb to get the ball into the end zone.

Green Bay's defense did not have a great game, but it did enough over four quarters to contain Kyler Murray in the passing game. Murray did not have a touchdown pass and threw two interceptions, including the game-winning pick from Rasul Douglas.

The Packers did not make life easy on themselves in the final four minutes. Head coach Matt LaFleur failed on a risk he took to go for it on 4th-and-goal at the 1-yard-line, but the gamble wasn't punished thanks to Douglas' interception with 15 seconds left.

Green Bay's win pushed it to the top of the NFC over Arizona. The head-to-head tiebreaker could be vital for the Packers if they remain on the same record as the Cardinals.