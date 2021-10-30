Breaking Down What MLB the Show 2021 Got Right, Wrong with Final Player Ratings

0 of 12

Who's ready for a deep dive into the end-of-year player ratings on MLB The Show 2021?

With the regular season now in the rearview, the current ratings for the online Diamond Dynasty mode in MLB The Show can be viewed as the official end-of-year version for each player.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Diamond Dynasty mode, you can build your own roster by unlocking players who are updated as the season progresses. Their individual ratings are adjusted based on their on-field performance in real life.

Players in Diamond Dynasty are lumped into four basic categories—diamond, gold, silver and bronze—with baseball's elite making up the diamond tier and moving down in quality to a bronze tier comprised of role players and minor leaguers.

What follows is a position-by-position look at how MLB The Show ranked the top players at each position, with each position's diamond and gold players list. That is followed by my own thoughts on what they got right, what they got wrong, and who the most underrated player at the position is in the game.

Away we go!