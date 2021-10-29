Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL's Latest Trade RumorsOctober 29, 2021
Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL's Latest Trade Rumors
With the 2021 NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the rumor mill is buzzing.
Speculation on where some of the top trade targets may wind up and how they will get there is rampant, although not all these rumors have merit.
If you're looking to cut through the noise and find out which rumors have some teeth and which are just smokescreens, you've come to the right place.
Read on for a fact or fiction breakdown of some of the latest NFL trade rumors.
Detroit Lions Bringing In Wide Receiver Help
The Detroit Lions are off to a league-worst 0-7 start and are in danger of becoming the first team to go winless over the new 17-game regular-season schedule.
Despite how poorly the Lions are faring, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported recently that they've been asking around for receiver help.
Already looking like a thin unit going into the season, Detroit lost No. 1 wideout Tyrell Williams to a concussion in the season opener. He isn't expected back anytime soon, and Quintez Cephus—Williams' replacement—broke his collarbone in early October and may be done for the year.
First-year general manager Brad Holmes hasn't been shy about pulling the trigger on trades since taking the reins in January. He's already made three deals, and he may have at least one more up his sleeve this week.
One intriguing candidate to wind up in the Motor City is Brandin Cooks. Pride of Detroit's Mike Payton believes the disgruntled Texans receiver could boost a slumping offense at a bargain-bin cost.
Cooks has already been dealt several times throughout his career, including back in 2018 when current Detroit assistant GM Ray Agnew helped bring him to the Rams.
If the Lions aren't asked to part with valuable draft picks or young assets, thisy could be a surprise buyer for Cooks or another wideout at the deadline.
Verdict: Fact
New York Giants Dealing Evan Engram
The New York Giants made Evan Engram the second tight end off the board in the 2017 draft. He hauled in 64 catches for 722 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, but he's gone downhill ever since.
While the G-Men picked up Engram's fifth-year option back in April, they may regret not trading him in the offseason when his value was higher. After missing the first two games of the season, the 27-year-old has caught only 20 of his 29 targets for 171 yards in five contests.
Despite the slow start, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "multiple teams" have reached out to the Giants regarding the tight end's availability. Unfortunately for New York, none of those teams will likely offer anything more than a late-round pick for him.
Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Eagles traded veteran tight end Zach Ertz—a much more reliable and accomplished player—to the Cardinals for sixth-round cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick in 2022. Expecting anything more than a fifth for Engram would be unreasonable.
Because of the tepid tight end market, the Giants should keep Engram on the roster and try to grow his value during this lost season. While he's likely to leave in the offseason, they could potentially net a compensatory draft selection worth more than anything a rival team will cough up for his services ahead of the deadline.
If Engram can stay healthy, he has a real shot at putting up some decent numbers as one of the few pass-catchers left standing on New York's roster.
Verdict: Fiction
Baltimore Ravens Beefing Up Their Offensive Line
Injuries have ravaged the Baltimore Ravens' backfield, but their most pressing concern leading up to the trade deadline is at left tackle.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley recently underwent season-ending ankle surgery, leaving a major hole at the position. Baltimore has a concerning lack of depth after trading Pro Bowler Orlando Brown in the offseason.
While the Ravens may not have offensive linemen to spare, they could cash in some of their future draft capital for one. They currently hold 10 picks in the 2022 draft, including nine in Rounds 1-4, making them an attractive partner for teams in need of draft capital.
The Ravens have been an active buyer at the deadline in recent years ever since Eric DeCosta took over as general manager. They acquired cornerback Marcus Peters in 2019 and pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue last year, getting two quality players to bolster their chances of going on a deep playoff run.
Joshua Reed of Baltimore Beatdown believes the organization will either target a veteran on an expiring contract or a young player on a rookie deal to help with these left tackle woes. He highlighted Morgan Moses and Andre Dillard as two tackles whom the Ravens could make a run at.
With the Ravens offensive line giving up five sacks to the rival Bengals this past weekend, the organization can't afford to stand pat at the deadline. The Super Bowl window is still open, but the team must find a quality tackle before Tuesday.
Verdict: Fact
New England Patriots Giving Up on N'Keal Harry
The New England Patriots have a long history of drafting busts at receiver. N'Keal Harry, their latest disappointing early-round wideout, could see his frustrating tenure with the club end by Tuesday.
Harry requested a trade in July, and the Patriots should be willing to deal him. The 23-year-old has failed to establish a rapport with rookie Mac Jones—the third starting quarterback in as many years whom he hasn't shown any chemistry with—and he's drawn a meager five targets across four games.
Harry has a $2.8 million cap hit this year and a $3.2 million cap hit in 2022. The Patriots would be wise to clear his salary from the books rather than watch him slog through another abysmal campaign.
Although the Pats used the No. 32 pick on Harry in 2019—selecting him ahead of star wideouts like Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown—they'll likely have to choose between accepting a late-round selection or taking back another bust. ESPN's Bill Barnwell thinks the Patriots would benefit most from the latter.
Barnwell highlighted the Jacksonville Jaguars as a potential trade partner. He suggested a deal including edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson—along with some picks changing hands on each side—which would give both first-rounders a change of scenery and a chance to revitalize their careers.
Regardless of where Harry lands, the pick was clearly a mistake on New England's part. The team should be ready to admit it and recoup some value by taking the best offer on the table at the deadline.
Verdict: Fact
Miami Dolphins Shipping Tua Tagovailoa Out, Bringing Deshaun Watson in
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans could team up to swing the biggest trade of the 2021 deadline.
According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the teams have reached an agreement in principle on a deal that would send quarterback Deshaun Watson to Miami. However, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reportedly wants clarity from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about Watson's status moving forward before he signs off on the deal.
Watson is facing 22 separate civil lawsuits for sexual assault and misconduct. Ten women have filed criminal complaints against the 26-year-old. The league could still discipline him under its personal conduct policy regardless of the outcome of the cases.
Miami would likely prefer to send Tua Tagovailoa out as part of a Watson deal. However, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Houston does not value Tagovailoa highly. The Texans are reportedly higher on third-round rookie Davis Mills—who has been struggling after being thrust into the starting lineup in Week 2—than Tagovailoa.
If the Texans don't acquire Tagovailoa, Washington would be the most logical landing spot for him.
Washington has churned through five starting quarterbacks since Ron Rivera took the head coaching job in 2020. The club couldn't land a franchise signal-caller in either of Rivera's drafts thus far and may not want to roll the dice in 2022 with the quarterback class leaving much to be desired.
Even if Washington is willing to cough up some picks for Tagovailoa, it seems unlikely that the second-year QB will actually end up on the block. With the lawsuits against Watson unlikely to be resolved before the trade deadline, expect both him and Tagovailoa to stay put this season.
Verdict: Fiction