Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL's Latest Trade Rumors

The Detroit Lions are off to a league-worst 0-7 start and are in danger of becoming the first team to go winless over the new 17-game regular-season schedule.

Despite how poorly the Lions are faring, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported recently that they've been asking around for receiver help.

Already looking like a thin unit going into the season, Detroit lost No. 1 wideout Tyrell Williams to a concussion in the season opener. He isn't expected back anytime soon, and Quintez Cephus—Williams' replacement—broke his collarbone in early October and may be done for the year.

First-year general manager Brad Holmes hasn't been shy about pulling the trigger on trades since taking the reins in January. He's already made three deals, and he may have at least one more up his sleeve this week.

One intriguing candidate to wind up in the Motor City is Brandin Cooks. Pride of Detroit's Mike Payton believes the disgruntled Texans receiver could boost a slumping offense at a bargain-bin cost.

Cooks has already been dealt several times throughout his career, including back in 2018 when current Detroit assistant GM Ray Agnew helped bring him to the Rams.

If the Lions aren't asked to part with valuable draft picks or young assets, thisy could be a surprise buyer for Cooks or another wideout at the deadline.

