MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Amid 2021 World Series

Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras will become a free agent in 2022 but the team hopes to work out a contract extension with him before then. If it cannot, do not be surprised to see him on the trade block, per Shahadev Sharma of The Athletic (h/t MLB.com).

There will almost certainly be buyers for Contreras, whose 21 home runs, 57 RBI and .340 on-base percentage makes him a reliable offensive weapon. He has also proven effective defensively, throwing out 32-percent of would-be base stealers, above the league average for that particular stat.

For the Cubs, dealing Contreras could be problematic given the lack of a quality alternative at the position. There is no catcher already on the club's roster ready to step in and replicate the output Contreras does. Given the relatively weak catcher market this off-season, a suitable replacement isn't exactly coming in off the street, either.

Given the wealth of talent the Cubs have let walk over the last two years, it would behoove the club to hold onto Contreras until it knows it has someone that can replace him at his position and contribute immediately to the squad.