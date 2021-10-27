Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

0 of 3

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

It's rare that a waiver-wire addition helps you win a fantasy football league.

However, it's common the right pull from the available player pool is enough to push you over the edge in a weekly matchup.

In other words, while you should carry realistic expectations to the waiver wire, you should absolutely go shopping there every single week. Whether targeting an injury replacement, a bye week fill-in or a sleeper with the potential to contribute beyond just the upcoming weekend, there's usually at least one player worth your attention.

The following three all fit the bill for Week 8 and, per FantasyPros, are available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.