Fantasy Football Week 8: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Some weeks, the best free-agent pickups are at the bottom of the free-agent pool—similar to the best-tasting treats deep in a bag of Halloween candy.

Fantasy managers who didn't add running back Khalil Herbert or wide receiver Christian Kirk before they became popular pickups can still find several new faces on the rise this week.

With the NFL's November 2 trade deadline coming up, try to avoid players with rumors swirling around them. If a team makes a move, you may not have time to find a decent replacement.

Among the sleeper options for Week 8, managers will find a rookie first-rounder, a quarterback/wide receiver stack in a must-start matchup and a running back with renewed fantasy value following a trade. All the selections are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.