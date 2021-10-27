Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 8October 27, 2021
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 8
Well, y'all, we did it.
We survived the Byepocalypse. Six teams were off in Week 7, leaving many fantasy managers precariously thin in spots. But somehow, we made it.
Half surprised the NFL didn't throw a second six-team bye in there just because they could. But alas, only two teams are off in Week 8—the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.
Of course, the bye weeks aren't the only problem fantasy managers are facing this time of year. Injuries continue to mount. And for some, a combination of those injuries and plain old bad luck leaves their season hanging by a thread at the midway point.
Whether you're hanging on like grim death or sailing along in first place, every fantasy manager wants the same thing in Week 8—to set the best lineup possible.
As it would happen, that's the point of this column—to provide intrepid fantasy managers with position-by-position PPR rankings and some matchups to target and avoid.
Funny how that worked out, huh?
Quarterbacks
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. NYG)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. GB)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (at DET)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (at MIN)
- Matthew Stafford, LAR (at HOU)
- Tom Brady, TB (at NO)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. NE)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. DAL)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (at NYJ)
- Carson Wentz, IND (vs. TEN)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at IND)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (at ARI)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (at KC)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at CLE)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at BUF)
- Jameis Winston, NO (vs. TB)
- Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. WAS)
- Sam Darnold, CAR (at ATL)
- Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at SEA)
- Mac Jones, NE (at LAC)
- Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at DEN)
- Tyrod Taylor, HOU (vs. LAR) [INJURED]
- Justin Fields, CHI (vs. SF)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at CHI)
- Jared Goff, DET (vs. PHI)
- Case Keenum, CLE (vs. PIT)
- Geno Smith, SEA (vs. JAX)
- Mike White, NYJ (vs. CIN)
Fantasy football managers had enough problems in Week 7 with six teams on a bye—weekly fantasy starters like Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills were unavailable. The last thing they needed was another high-end signal-caller posting the biggest dud of his professional career.
Guess what happened?
For the first time since he became the starter for the Chiefs, Kansas City failed to score a touchdown with Patrick Mahomes at the helm Sunday in Nashville—he threw for a season-low 206 yards with an interception and a lost fumble.
The quarterbacks who out-pointed Mahomes in Week 7 include Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions, Case Keenum of the Cleveland Browns and Mike White of the New York Jets, who was an in-game replacement for Zach Wilson.
It was quite the gutpunch, both for the Chiefs as a team and fantasy managers who more likely than not took a loss.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Daniel Jones, New York Giants (at KC) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,600]
Despite a banged-up wide receiver corps, Jones threw for 203 yards and a score with another 28 yards on the ground and even caught a 16-yard pass (one-handed, no less). On Monday night, Jones and the G-Men face a Kansas City Chiefs defense that has essentially been non-existent this season.
Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,600]
Yes, the Titans just put the clamps on Mahomes. But for most of the season, Tennessee has been quite kind to opposing fantasy quarterbacks. Wentz has quietly put together three straight games with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions.
BAD MATCHUPS
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NO) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,400]
Exactly zero people are going to sit the Golden Boy after he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 600 touchdown passes during last week's blowout win over the Chicago Bears. But the Saints are a bottom-five fantasy matchup that has already held Aaron Rodgers in check this season.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE) [DK DFS VALUE $7,300]
Herbert is another weekly fantasy starter who had Week 7 off after a miserable performance against the Baltimore Ravens the week before. Things aren't going to get much easier this week against a Patriots defense that looked dominant last week against the Jets.
SLEEPER
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (at CLE) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,400]
Roethlisberger isn't close to being the fantasy asset he once was. But this week the Steelers are coming out of their bye to face a Cleveland team ravaged by injuries that bounced them out of the postseason last year in Pittsburgh. Who's up for a revenge game?
WEEK 8 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Derrick Henry, TEN (at IND)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DAL)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at MIN)
- James Robinson, JAX (at SEA)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. TEN)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (at NYJ)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. PIT) [INJURED]
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. TB)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. NE)
- Damien Harris, NE (at LAC)
- Najee Harris, PIT (at CLE)
- Aaron Jones, GB (at ARI)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (at HOU)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. PHI)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at DEN)
- Darrel Williams, KC (vs. NYG)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (at NO)
- Elijah Mitchell, SF (at CHI)
- Alex Collins, SEA (vs. JAX)
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at DET)
- Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at ATL)
- Zack Moss, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. SF)
- Devontae Booker, NYG (at KC)
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. WAS)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. MIA)
- James Conner, ARI (vs. GB)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (at MIN)
- Mike Davis, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. GB)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. CIN)
- Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. WAS)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (at DEN)
- Rashaad Penny, SEA (vs. JAX)
- Brandon Bolden, NE (at LAC)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. PHI)
- Damien Williams, CHI (vs. SF)
- D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (vs. PIT)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (at BUF)
- Mark Ingram, HOU (vs. LAR)
- Samaje Perine, CIN (at NYJ)
- Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. CIN)
- Boston Scott, PHI (at DET)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. DAL)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (at NO)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. TEN)
- Sony Michel, LAR (at HOU)
- AJ Dillon, GB (at ARI)
- JaMycal Hasty, SF (at CHI)
In addition to having half a dozen teams (and players like Austin Ekeler of the Chargers and Najee Harris of the Steelers) on the shelf in Week 7, fantasy managers also had to contend with a boatload of injuries at the position. But there appears to be some good news in that regard as Week 8 gets underway.
As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk reported, Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns was on the field for Monday's first practice of the week after missing the past two games with an injured calf. It's not a sure thing that the 13th-ranked running back in PPR points per game will be back in action Sunday against Pittsburgh, but things appear to be trending in that direction.
The news isn't as good for Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants. Per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com, colleague Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Barkley will probably sit out next Monday night's trip to Kansas City, opening the door for at least one more start for Devontae Booker.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Damien Harris, New England Patriots (at LAC) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,100]
Harris must be butter, because he's on a roll—two straight games with over 100 yards on the ground and a touchdown. There isn't a team in the National Football League allowing more yards per game on the ground than the 162.5 the Chargers have surrendered in 2021.
James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (at SEA) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,600]
You'd be hard-pressed to find a better confluence of circumstances this week than Robinson's. The second-year pro is rested coming off Jacksonville's bye, he has been red hot of late and the Seahawks rank near the top of the league in PPR points per game given up to running backs.
BAD MATCHUPS
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. TB) [DK DFS VALUE $8,700]
Kamara can't be benched in season-long fantasy leagues, and to be fair, the Chicago Bears had some success running the ball against Tampa in Week 7. But with the second-highest salary of all running backs at DraftKings this week, Kamara is a fade in DFS.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,100]
No one wants to see fantasy's biggest surprise star of 2021 in the backfield in this section of the big board. But while the Carolina Panthers are reeling after their fourth straight loss, they also sit dead last in the NFL in fantasy points per game allowed to running backs.
SLEEPER
Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles (at DET) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,000]
The good news for Miles Sanders' fantasy managers is that the Eagles back appears to have avoided a significant injury. The bad news is that the low-ankle sprain Sanders suffered in last week's loss to the Raiders likely makes Gainwell Philly's lead back in a gravy matchup with the woeful Lions Sunday.
WEEK 8 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at HOU)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. NYG)
- Mike Evans, TB (at NO)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. DAL)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. GB)
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at NYJ)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (at ATL)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (at IND)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. DAL)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at DEN)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (at CHI)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. WAS)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at MIN)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. NE)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. JAX)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at NO)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (at MIN)
- Julio Jones, TEN (at IND)
- Robert Woods, LAR (at HOU)
- Mike Williams, LAC (vs. NE)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (at CLE)
- Emmanuel Sanders, BUF (vs. MIA)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (at DET)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. WAS) [INJURED]
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. TEN)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. LAR)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. JAX)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (vs. SF)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (at KC) [INJURED]
- Corey Davis, NYJ (vs. CIN)
- Antonio Brown, TB (at NO) [INJURED]
- Tee Higgins, CIN (at NYJ)
- Marvin Jones, JAX (at SEA)
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at BUF)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. TEN) [INJURED]
- Chase Claypool, PIT (at CLE)
- Marquez Callaway, NO (vs. TB)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX (at SEA)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (at LAC)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. PIT) [INJURED]
- Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. GB)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (at ATL)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (vs. PIT)
- Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. NYG)
- Kalif Raymond, DET (vs. PHI)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. WAS)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Randall Cobb, GB (at ARI)
Over the summer, the general belief was that Robert Woods was the preferred option among the wide receivers for the Los Angeles Rams. Woods came off draft boards (per ADP information at Fantasy Pros) as the 14th wide receiver—four spots ahead of batterymate Cooper Kupp.
Um…oops?
Mind you, Woods hasn't been terrible—he reeled in six passes for 70 yards in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions and sits inside the top-25 players at his position in PPR points for the season. But after exploding (again) for 10 grabs for 156 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit, Kupp leads the NFL in receptions. And receiving yards. And receiving touchdowns. And fantasy points among receivers—by a massive margin.
If only there had been a fantasy pundit who had Kupp higher on his board than Woods. A voice of reason that could have set us straight.
If only, indeed.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (vs. WAS) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,400]
The defense was supposed to be a strength for Washington in 2021, but instead the reverse has been the case—they have been consistently and continually roasted by opponents. No team in the NFL has allowed more PPR points to receivers this season.
Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills (vs. MIA) [DK DFS VALUE $5,400]
The Dolphins are another team who were supposed to be stout defensively but have struggled, especially on the back end. The NFL's highest-paid duo of cornerbacks also ranks among the top five teams in fantasy points per game given up to wideouts.
BAD MATCHUPS
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (at NYJ) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,200]
Higgins set season bests in targets (15), catches (7) and yards (62) last week against the Baltimore Ravens, but in addition to the second-year pro taking a clear back seat to Ja'Marr Chase, the Jets are surprisingly a bottom-five fantasy matchup for wide receivers.
Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (at BUF) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,600]
Waddle's 44 catches rank the rookie inside the top 10 in the league in that statistic through seven weeks. But he's averaging less than nine yards per reception and gets a Buffalo Bills secondary that has been exceedingly stingy to opposing receivers in 2021.
SLEEPER
Laviska Shenault, Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (at SEA) [DK DFS VALUE $4,700]
Shenault's production has been all over the place this season. But two weeks ago in London, Jacksonville's most dangerous player in the open field tied his season-high in targets on the way to six catches for 54 yards. Seattle's secondary has also struggled mightily (again) in 2021.
WEEK 8 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. NYG)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. CAR)
- T.J. Hockenson, (DET vs. PHI)
- Hunter Henry, (NE at LAC)
- Dallas Goedert, (PHI at DET)
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. WAS)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (at BUF)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at HOU)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (at MIN)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. NO) [INJURED]
- Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. GB)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (at ARI)
- Ricky Seals-Jones, WAS (at DEN)
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (at NYJ)
- Dan Arnold, JAX (at SEA)
- Evan Engram, NYG (at KC)
- Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. DAL)
- Jonnu Smith, NE (at LAC)
- Gerald Everett, SEA (vs. JAX)
- Mo Alie-Cox, IND (vs. TEN)
- Jared Cook, LAC (vs. NE)
- Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at CLE)
- Ross Dwelley, SF (at CHI)
- David Njoku, CLE (vs. PIT)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. SF)
- Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. TB)
- Tommy Sweeney, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Ryan Griffin, NYJ (vs. CIN)
- Anthony Firkser, TEN (at IND)
- Will Dissly, SEA (vs. JAX)
This past Sunday was—and we kid you not—National Tight Ends Day.
There was a certain cruel irony in that.
This isn't to say that there were no big games at the position. C.J. Uzomah of the Cincinnati Bengals had his second two-touchdown game of the season, while Atlanta rookie Kyle Pitts scorched the Miami Dolphins for 163 yards on seven grabs.
But two of the three biggest names at the position were MIA. George Kittle of the 49ers (the creator of the "holiday") is on injured reserve with a calf injury. Darren Waller of the Raiders left some fantasy managers holding the bag when he was a Sunday scratch with a bad ankle. Even Travis Kelce of the Chiefs was quiet in Kansas City's blowout loss in Nashville, at least by his ridiculous standards.
It's not all doom and gloom at tight end, though. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday that he's hopeful Rob Gronkowski will return to action in Week 8.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (at HOU) [DK DFS Value: $4,500]
Higbee has been OK this year but not much more, failing to top five catches or hit 70 receiving yards in a game. But from a matchup potential, it doesn't get much better than a Texans team allowing the second-most PPR points to tight ends.
T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (vs. PHI) [DK DFS VALUE $5,400]
Hockenson has cooled off after a red-hot start to the season, although he still ranks inside the top five at the position. But this week sets up well for the former Iowa standout—the Eagles are giving up about 17 PPR points per game to tight ends in 2021.
BAD MATCHUPS
Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team (at DEN) [DK DFS Value $3,800]
Seals-Jones has picked up right where the injured Logan Thomas left off in Washington's offense. But he faces an uphill climb this week against a Denver team allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends this year.
Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (at ARI) [DK DFS VALUE $3,800]
Tonyan is coming off his best game of the season after posting a 4/63/1 line in Sunday's win over Washington. Don't get caught chasing last week's numbers—no team has allowed fewer PPR points per game to tight ends this year than the Cardinals.
SLEEPER
Tommy Sweeney, Buffalo Bills (vs MIA) [DK DFS Value $2,900]
Sweeney is a sleeper in the truest sense. There's no guarantee that he will see a target share that looks anything like what the injured Dawson Knox has. But if he even comes close in a favorable matchup, he could be a steal for DFS managers looking to pay up at other positions.
WEEK 8 TIGHT END RANKINGS
Defenses and Kickers
- Los Angeles Rams (at HOU)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NO)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (at CLE)
- Buffalo Bills (vs. MIA)
- Cincinnati Bengals (at NYJ)
- San Francisco 49ers (at CHI)
- Denver Broncos (vs. WAS)
- Philadelphia Eagles (at DET)
- Dallas Cowboys (at MIN)
- Chicago Bears (vs. SF)
- Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE)
- Seattle Seahawks (vs. JAX)
- Carolina Panthers (at ATL)
- Cleveland Browns (vs. PIT)
- Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN)
- Arizona Cardinals (vs. GB)
- New England Patriots (at LAC)
- Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)
- Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYG)
- Minnesota Vikings (vs. DAL)
- Tennessee Titans (at IND)
- Washington Football Team (at DEN)
- Green Bay Packers (at ARI)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (at SEA)
- New Orleans Saints (vs. TB)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at MIN)
- Matt Gay, LAR (at HOU)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at NO)
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. NYG)
- Matt Prater, ARI (vs. GB)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at ARI)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. WAS)
- Evan McPherson, CIN (at NYJ)
- Graham Gano, NYG (at KC)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (at DET)
- Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. PIT)
- Nick Folk, NE (at LAC)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (at IND)
- Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. DAL)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (at CLE)
- Tristan Vizcaino, LAC (vs. NE)
- Michael Badgley, IND (vs. TEN)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. JAX)
- Zane Gonzalez, CAR (at ATL)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (at BUF)
- Matthew Wright, JAX (at SEA)
- Joey Slye, SF (at CHI)
- Brian Johnson, NO (vs. TB)
We've hit an annual rite of passage in fantasy football.
It's "should I cut Justin Tucker?" week.
Tucker isn't the only weekly starter among fantasy kickers taking a siesta in Week 8—Daniel Carlson of the Raiders is one of the 10 kickers in the league averaging over 10 fantasy points per game this season. But Tucker is the opera-singing, record-setting rock star at the position.
He'd also be gonesville on my team—if I ever drafted a kicker early enough to get him in the first place, which I have and will not.
Granted, if you play in a deep league with a boatload of bench spots it could be a different story. And Tucker is undoubtedly the best in the league at what he does.
But while Tucker ranks second in total fantasy points, he's just sixth in points per game. He's only averaging about half a point more per game than Carlson, who no one is holding a roster spot for.
Cutting loose a skill position player so you can roster a second kicker just isn't a good idea.
Either cut him loose—or start him anyway and eat the zero for a week.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Cincinnati Bengals Defense (at NYJ) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,600]
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase get all the run, but Cincinnati's defense has played a big part in the team's 5-2 start. Now that defense faces a Jets team that was allowing the most fantasy points per game to defenses before Zach Wilson got hurt.
Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals (at NYJ)
This feels a little like picking on the Jets. But at this point in the season, that's exactly what fantasy managers should do. The Jets also just so happen to be surrendering the most fantasy points to kickers in 2021.
BAD MATCHUPS
Arizona Cardinals Defense (vs. GB) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,100]
After seven weeks, the Redbirds are the highest-scoring defense overall in fantasy football. But this week doesn't bring Davis Mills and the Texans. It brings a prime-time tilt with Aaron Rodgers and a Green Bay Packers team that generally isn't prone to making many mistakes...even short-handed.
Randy Bullock, Tennessee Titans (at IND)
Does the slopfest of a game the Colts just won play a part in the team ranking last in the AFC in fantasy points given up to kickers? You bet. But the Colts were a bad matchup for the position even before that.
SLEEPER
Atlanta Falcons Defense (vs. CAR) [DK DFS VALUE $2,900]
The Falcons admittedly haven't played great (or even good) defense in 2021. But neither have the New York Giants, and the Panthers just made that unit look like the 1985 Chicago Bears. This is a cheap matchup play all the way.
WEEK 8 DEFENSE RANKINGS
WEEK 8 KICKER RANKINGS
Top 100 Overall/"Flex" Rankings
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at IND)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. DAL)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at MIN)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at HOU)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. MIA)
- James Robinson, RB, RB, JAX (at SEA)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. TEN)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. NYG)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. NYG)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (at NO)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at NYJ)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. PIT) [INJURED]
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. TB)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. DAL)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. GB)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. NE)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (at LAC)
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (at CLE)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at NYJ)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at ATL)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at ARI)
- Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR (at HOU)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. PHI)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. DAL)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at DEN)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at CHI)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at DEN)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. WAS)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at MIN)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. NE)
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Darrel Williams, RB, KC (vs. NYG)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. JAX)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at NO)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at MIN)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (at NO)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (at IND)
- Julio Jones, WR, TEN (at IND)
- Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (at CHI)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at HOU)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. NE)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (vs. PHI)
- Alex Collins, RB, SEA (vs. JAX)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at CLE)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (at DET)
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (at ATL)
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at DET)
- Hunter Henry, TE, NE (at LAC)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (vs. WAS) [INJURED]
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. TEN)
- Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (vs. SF)
- Devontae Booker, RB, NYG (at KC)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. LAR)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. JAX)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at DET)
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (vs. SF)
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (vs. WAS)
- Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (at KC) [INJURED]
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (vs. WAS)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Corey Davis, WR, NYJ (vs. CIN)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (vs. GB)
- Antonio Brown, WR, TB (at NO) [INJURED]
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at NYJ)
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at MIN)
- Marvin Jones, WR, JAX (at SEA)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (at BUF)
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at BUF)
- Mike Davis, RB, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI (vs. GB)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (vs. TEN) [INJURED]
- Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (vs. CIN)
- Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (vs. WAS)
- J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS (at DEN)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (at CLE)
- Marquez Callaway, WR, NO (vs. TB)
- Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA (vs. JAX)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX (at SEA)
- Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (at HOU)
- Brandon Bolden, RB, NE (at LAC)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (vs. PIT) [INJURED]
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (vs. PHI)
- Damien Williams, RB, CHI (vs. SF)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (at LAC)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (vs. GB)
- D'Ernest Johnson, RB, CLE (vs. PIT)
- Dalton Schultz. TE, DAL (at MIN)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (at ATL)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (at BUF)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (vs. PIT)
- Mark Ingram, RB, HOU (vs. LAR)
- Mecole Hardman, WR, KC (vs. NYG)
- Samaje Perine, RB, CIN (at NYJ)
- Kalif Raymond, WR, DET (vs. PHI)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (vs. NO) [INJURED]
- Ty Johnson, RB, NYJ (vs. CIN)
Before we bang out this week's top 100 players overall (a list that can help with "flex" decisions), let's hit the weekly caveats.
First, this top 100 is QB-free. If your league has a flex spot that is QB-eligible and you have a signal-caller on the roster who is not Mike White, then he should be in there.
Superflex spots can make Geno Smith fantasy-relevant. And folks, that ain't easy.
Second, with the trade deadline in the NFL looming, a note on making deals, especially those by struggling teams. Far too often I see teams that have one "stud" player but multiple holes elsewhere stubbornly refuse to so much as consider trading that star.
Sure, no one wants to be the guy who trades away New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (just as an example). But if in doing so you can get back a viable starter in the backfield plus a wide receiver or quarterback that can help keep the season afloat, then it's certainly worth considering.
Is it preferable to add pieces off the waiver wire? Sure. But sometimes that can't be done. Sometimes you have to go quantity over quality in a trade. Some times are desperate times.
And desperate times call for desperate measures.
WEEK 8 TOP 100 OVERALL/"FLEX" RANKINGS
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Fantasy points allowed data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.