Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 8

Fantasy football managers had enough problems in Week 7 with six teams on a bye—weekly fantasy starters like Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills were unavailable. The last thing they needed was another high-end signal-caller posting the biggest dud of his professional career.

Guess what happened?

For the first time since he became the starter for the Chiefs, Kansas City failed to score a touchdown with Patrick Mahomes at the helm Sunday in Nashville—he threw for a season-low 206 yards with an interception and a lost fumble.

The quarterbacks who out-pointed Mahomes in Week 7 include Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions, Case Keenum of the Cleveland Browns and Mike White of the New York Jets, who was an in-game replacement for Zach Wilson.

It was quite the gutpunch, both for the Chiefs as a team and fantasy managers who more likely than not took a loss.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (at KC) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,600]

Despite a banged-up wide receiver corps, Jones threw for 203 yards and a score with another 28 yards on the ground and even caught a 16-yard pass (one-handed, no less). On Monday night, Jones and the G-Men face a Kansas City Chiefs defense that has essentially been non-existent this season.

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,600]

Yes, the Titans just put the clamps on Mahomes. But for most of the season, Tennessee has been quite kind to opposing fantasy quarterbacks. Wentz has quietly put together three straight games with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions.

BAD MATCHUPS

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NO) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,400]

Exactly zero people are going to sit the Golden Boy after he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 600 touchdown passes during last week's blowout win over the Chicago Bears. But the Saints are a bottom-five fantasy matchup that has already held Aaron Rodgers in check this season.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE) [DK DFS VALUE $7,300]

Herbert is another weekly fantasy starter who had Week 7 off after a miserable performance against the Baltimore Ravens the week before. Things aren't going to get much easier this week against a Patriots defense that looked dominant last week against the Jets.

SLEEPER

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (at CLE) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,400]

Roethlisberger isn't close to being the fantasy asset he once was. But this week the Steelers are coming out of their bye to face a Cleveland team ravaged by injuries that bounced them out of the postseason last year in Pittsburgh. Who's up for a revenge game?

WEEK 8 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS