2021 Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings Before Week 1 of NFL Season

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

One of the biggest fantasy storylines of the summer was all the different quarterback battles occurring across the NFL. It's a decision that affects not only the signal-callers themselves but also all the skill-position talent around them.

Among the incoming rookies, the biggest surprise occurred in Beantown, where the Patriots not only named Mac Jones the starter but also released Cam Newton outright. Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson of the Jets will also start for their respective teams in the season opener, but the two highest-ranked rookie quarterbacks on this list (Trey Lance and Justin Fields) will have to wait their turn.

That they are ranked as highly as they are is indicative of the belief they won't be waiting all that long. The season is a marathon, not a sprint.

The veteran quarterback battles were a mixed bag for fantasy managers. The installation of Teddy Bridgewater as the starter in Denver likely means quite a few short passes, but it's hard to view Jameis Winston beating out Taysom Hill in New Orleans as anything but a positive for the Saints wide receivers.

Undervalued Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

ADP: 100.3, QB12

My Rank: QB10

If you like to be patient at the quarterback position, then Hurts is the perfect draft-day target under center. The arrival of Gardner Minshew has depressed Hurts' ADP even more than it already was, but we are talking about a young signal-caller who has the potential to flirt with 1,000 rushing yards—and the top five fantasy upside that comes with those rushing numbers.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

ADP: 146.4, QB20

My Rank: QB15

Yes, Roethlisberger faded badly down the stretch in 2020. But he was also coming off a major elbow injury and a grueling offseason of rehab. The 39-year-old has looked much healthier and fresher in camp in the preseason than he did late in the 2020 campaign, and even in that "down" season Big Ben was still a top-12 fantasy quarterback. There's no shortage of offensive firepower in the Steel City either.

Overvalued Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

ADP: 58.8, QB5

My Rank: QB7

Rodgers has gone from being undervalued by fantasy managers freaked out he would sit out the 2021 season to overvalued based on last year's MVP campaign. Rodgers' 48 touchdown passes last year was the first time he surpassed 26 scores since 2016. It was also the first time he cracked the top-five in fantasy points at the position since that 2016 season.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

ADP: 141.5, QB19

My Rank: QB23

Fantasy managers appear to have tabled most of their concerns about Lawrence after he lit up the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason finale. But that big outing came against second and third-stringers for a team with one of the worst scoring defenses in the league last year. Lawrence has a bright future to be sure, but the present could be decidedly less pleasant.

Sleeper Quarterback

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

ADP: 162.7, QB24

My Rank: QB16

It's true that taking Cousins late in drafts as a backup quarterback isn't a pick that generates a lot of excitement. But the reality is that he's significantly undervalued. Cousins is a proven veteran quarterback with no shortage of passing-game weapons at his disposal who hasn't finished lower than QB16 in NFL.com default fantasy scoring in any of his three years in the Twin Cities.

Top 50 Quarterbacks

Bye week in parentheses