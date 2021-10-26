Updated List of Way-Too-Early Predictions for 2022 NHL Free Agency

0 of 9

It may seem premature to take a look at the NHL's 2022 class of unrestricted free agents when the current season is just two weeks old. Free agency doesn't start until noon ET on July 13, 2022, and a lot can happen between now and then regarding the top UFA talent.

Following this summer's free-agent signing frenzy, we predicted where next year's top UFAs could end up. Among them were Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad and Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier. They've all since re-signed with their respective clubs, forcing us to revise our list.

The market still contains a good mix of veteran talent such as Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux. Younger stars such as Nashville Predators winger Filip Forsberg and Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg will also be enticing for clubs with salary-cap space looking to bolster their rosters next summer.

